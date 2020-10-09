ATTLEBORO — City councilors have listened to about three hours of testimony on the mayor’s proposed Environmental Protection and Prevention Ordinance, and there’s more to come.
A number of people spoke Tuesday for and against the ordinance, which would ban the use or sale of a number of products, including: Styrofoam food containers and cups, plastic food containers and cups, fluorescent compact light bulbs which contain mercury, insecticides containing neonicotinoids, single-use plastic water bottles, micro-plastic exfoliating beads found in body washes, plastic shot bottles and single-use plastic straws.
The hearing was continued to Nov. 17 so that the public can continue to submit opinions on the proposals.
Eventually, the ordinance committee headed by Diana Holmes will take up the proposals for discussion.
Mayor Paul Heroux pushed hard for the proposals, saying all the “gloom and doom” predicted by opponents, especially with regard to the economic impact on small stores, including package stores, has not happened in other communities where similar measures are in place.
He said alternatives are found and “life goes on. ... Everything being proposed is happening elsewhere. Doom and gloom has not happened in any of those places.” Heroux said “it’s the right thing to do” for the future of the city.
Few disputed the fact that something must be done about litter and pollution, but some argued the proposals are too extreme and will hurt small businesses, especially amid the wake of coronavirus pandemic, which has already crippled the restaurant and entertainment industries.
Liquor store owners are especially opposed to a ban on nip bottles, which contain 50 ml of alcohol.
They account for as much as 20 percent of a store’s sales volume in some cases.
Unfortunately, many end up on the street.
Jack Lank, president and CEO of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce took exception to the mayor’s argument. He said he deals with small business owners every day and their concern is great.
“The loss of the revenue stream is not something that can be replaced,” Lank said. “It will put many local businesses out of business.”
