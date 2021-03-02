Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced Tuesday that it’s ceasing publication of six books by the famed children’s author and illustrator because they “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”
The announcement came on the birthday of Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel.
Geisel, who wrote more than 60 books, was born in Springfield on March 2, 1904 and died in 1991 at the age of 87.
“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” the company said in a news release.
The books include: “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”
Reaction locally was mixed.
At least one library pulled the books while others say the matter needs to be reviewed.
Attleboro Public Library Director Amy Rhilinger said after a consultation with Children’s Librarian Krystal Brown it was decided to remove the books.
“We have decided to pull the books listed by Dr. Seuss Enterprises,” she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “We are well aware of the damage that hurtful representations of people can do. We will continue to circulate the many other titles written by Dr. Seuss in our collections.”
She said there are many books that do not portray people in a negative light.
“There are a multitude of titles available today portraying people of all sizes and shapes, colors and cultures with dignity and respect,” she said. “Those titles are the ones we need to celebrate and make room for.”
Frank Ward, director of the Richards Memorial Library in North Attleboro, was not so quick to react.
He would like to investigate further.
“The children’s librarians and I will be reviewing the titles in question,” Ward said in an email. “I will also try to get clarification from Seuss Enterprises regarding those titles and why they are deemed as depicting people in a wrong and hurtful manner.”
Until the investigation is completed the books will remain available, he said.
“More to come after we have reviewed them,” he said.
Ward said most of the Seuss titles were checked out at the moment.
In Foxboro, Jim Downs, president and chief operating officer of the Hockomock Area YMCA, said the six books in question are not part of the Y’s curriculum.
Downs said he had only heard of one of the six books by Seuss, who along with other children’s authors is being celebrated this week in the annual Read Across America Week.
But he said the issue needs to be examined.
“As far as avoiding Dr. Seuss’s books, we will certainly look at it,” he said. “It is all new news, it just came out today so we will have to look at that and see.”
Christiana Benson, principal of Foxboro Regional Charter Elementary School, said the matter is being reviewed.
“Our equity and inclusion committee, along with our curriculum specialist, is in the process of reviewing our current instructional materials and determining how we move forward,” Benson said.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises said it worked “with a panel of experts, including educators,” to review the books before making its decision to eliminate them last year.
The organization said it “celebrates reading and also our mission of supporting all children and families with messages of hope, inspiration, inclusion, and friendship.”
