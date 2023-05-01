ATTLEBORO — A time capsule has been lost and it must be found.
Dawn Greening, a teacher at Brennan Middle School, said the capsule was buried in the “garden area out behind the school” 25 years ago.
The intent was to dig it up in 25 years and open it. Well, that time is now, but the location has been forgotten over the years.
In a Sun Chronicle article from June 1, 1997, the contents of the capsule, which was built by students in Attleboro High School’s carpentry program, were recorded.
However, its location was not. It was said the capsule would be on display for a week “before it is buried on school grounds.”
Greening is perhaps the only one left at the school who was there when it was buried, but the exact location has escaped her memory.
“I was 27 years old then and I remember the general area in which it is buried,” she said in an email. “I am now 52 and I am one of the only teachers left still teaching there that even knows about it, let alone its exact position.”
Greening has “asked around,” including the former principal, but nobody can pinpoint the exact site.
So she’s expanded her quest for help.
Greening said a metal detector may be needed or a student who was there at the time may remember where it was buried.
“We need something to pinpoint the precise location so we can start digging and see the treasures from 25 years ago,” she said.
Greening recalls some of the capsule’s contents.
“The things that are in the time capsule include letters from students, pictures, music CDs (I know the Spice Girls CD is in there for sure), a yearbook, and some other things that I cannot remember,” she said.
The 1997 article said contents included a collage of fashion styles from 1996 and 1997, the 1996 Brennan yearbook, a tape recording of then principal Frank Leary’s morning and afternoon announcements, a videotape of an interview with that year’s 8th grade students, a copy of The Sun Chronicle and photos of the old Brennan.
But there was no “X” to mark the spot.
“I know the general area so we could have a lot of people (students) with shovels digging in that area or we need a machine to help us locate it (like a metal detector),” Greening said.
“I feel it is up to me to bring this capsule back out of the ground as it is likely going to be forgotten about forever if I do nothing,” she said.
If anyone has information on the location of the capsule, email Greening at dgreening@attleboroschools.com.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
