Purple Heart
Buy Now

A Purple Heart sits atop documentation for Hugh Farren, who died while serving in the Navy on Nov. 25, 1944. A Japanese submarine torpedoed the aircraft carrier Farren was serving on.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO— Relatives of a Purple Heart recipient, a sailor who was killed in action in the Pacific during World War II, have been found, according to a news report.

The sailor was Hugh Farren, 39, who went down with his ship, the USS Liscome Bay, an aircraft carrier, after it was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine on Nov. 24, 1943, the day before Thanksgiving.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.