ATTLEBORO— Relatives of a Purple Heart recipient, a sailor who was killed in action in the Pacific during World War II, have been found, according to a news report.
The sailor was Hugh Farren, 39, who went down with his ship, the USS Liscome Bay, an aircraft carrier, after it was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine on Nov. 24, 1943, the day before Thanksgiving.
WCVB Channel 5 reported Thursday that one of his relatives, a nephew, owns a bar in Ireland and is also named Hugh Farren. The bar is called Farren’s Bar and is in Malin Head.
Attleboro Director of Veterans Services Ben Quelle was determined to find a relative of Farren after his Purple Heart turned up in the North Main Street apartment of a dying man named Ray Norton, who is not able to say how he came into possession of the medal.
According to Channel 5, Quelle got an email from someone who vacationed in Ireland and visited Farren’s Bar.
Discussions ensued and it was discovered that the barkeep was the nephew of the deceased WWII sailor Hugh Farren.
His sister, Helen Doherty, was eventually given the medal around the time of his death. How it came into the possession of Norton is not yet known.
It was also reported that two cousins of Farren who live in the United States and one from Ireland who happens to be visiting were also found. They were not named in the story.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.