ATTLEBORO -- Veterans Services Director Ben Quelle presented the Purple Heart and the Massachusetts Liberty medals to the family of Hugh Farren, a sailor killed in World War II, at a the annual get together for the Co(unty) Donegal Association of Greater Boston.
The presentation took place on Nov. 5.
Farren was an Irish immigrant who lived in Dorchester. He joined the U.S. Navy on Aug. 1, 1942.
He was born on Valentine’s Day 1904 in Ireland and died at 39 when his ship, the aircraft carrier USS Liscome, was struck by a Japanese torpedo in the Pacific Ocean on Nov. 24, 1943, the day before Thanksgiving.
Farren was one of 644 sailors to die that day.
The medals were presented to Hugh Farren, the nephew of sailor Hugh Farren.
The Purple Heart is presented to those, or the families of those, wounded or killed in action and the Liberty Medal is presented to the families of those killed in action.
The Purple Heart had been stolen from Farren's sister's home in Dorchester and turned up in the apartment of a man who died in Norton recently.
Farren runs a pub named Farren’s Bar in Malin Head, Ireland, which is considered the most northerly point Ireland, located on the Inishowen peninsula in County Donegal.
He plans to display the medal at the business, according to Quelle.
Farren came over from Ireland with some members of the Farren family to receive the medals at the annual party thrown by the Co. Donegal Association of Greater Boston.
