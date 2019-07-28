FOXBORO — Five years after being officially designated a “Purple Heart town,” Foxboro will be erecting street signs proclaiming that distinction on a dozen main thoroughfares in and out of town.
Ally Rodriguez, the town’s veterans services officer, appeared before selectmen recently seeking the support of board members in purchasing and installing signs that will be seen by passing motorists.
“We have a lot of Purple Heart recipients, some of whom are still alive and residing in Foxboro,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez suggested that 12 of the 30 entry points into town would be appropriate locations for the Purple Heart signs. Total cost for the signs and signposts would be roughly $1,000.
While she suggested the town could pick up the cost of acquiring the new signs, Rodriguez said a fundraiser could be held if necessary.
Selectman Chris Mitchell said the Foxboro Never Forgets organization had pledged to fund the new signs, which will be installed by members of the town highway department.
Town Manager William Keegan pointed out that former selectwoman Virginia Coppola had been instrumental in initiating the application process that resulted in Foxboro receiving the Purple Heart town designation.
Purple Heart Town designations have been adopted by communities across the nation as part of an effort to raise awareness by the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Awarded in the name of the president, the Purple Heart has been bestowed upon U.S. military personnel wounded or killed in the line of duty since April 1917. Established by executive order on Feb. 22, 1932, it replaced the former Badge of Military Merit, established by Gen. George Washington on Aug. 7, 1782.
According to records provided by Rodriguez, the following Foxboro residents have been confirmed as recipients of the Purple Heart (service branch and conflict included when available):
Warren Abair – USMC/WWII
Harley Alden – USMC/WWII
Eric Anderson – USAF/Korea
Terry Baldwin – Army/Vietmam
Edwin Ballard – WWI
Eugene Battles – Army/WWII
Frederick Benttinen – Navy/WWII
Arthur Brown – Army/Vietnam
Lloyd Brown – Army/WWII
Francis Cahill – Army/Vietnam
Paul Callahan – Vietnam
Aldo Carbonetti – Army/WWII
Peter Connolly
Joseph Cook – USMC/Vietnam
Joseph Cook – USMC/WWII
William Cosh – Army/Vietnam
Shayne Cossett – Afghanistan
Robert Curry – USMC/Vietnam
Philip Davis – Army WWII
Clinton Davison – WWII
Joseph Dean – WWII
David Decelle – Army/WWII
Earl Dunlap – USMC/WWII
Ralph Dupree – WWII
John Edwards
William Faria – USMC/Vietnam
Frank Flagg – USMC/Vietnam
Robert Flaherty – Army/WWII
Leslie Forrester – Army/WWII
Lawrence Foster – Army WWI
Lawrence Foster – Navy/WWII
Bennet Fuller – Army Air Corps/WWII
Francis Gorman – Army/WWII
Albert Gould – WWII
Mark Grigsby – Army/Vietnam
Jerome Hanley – USMC/Afghanistan
Warren Hindenlang – Navy/WWII
Clifford Holmes – USAF/WWII
Joseph Holt – USMC/WWII
George Kelso – Army/WWII
Gerard Kennedy – Army/WWII
Gerard Kinsman – Army/Vietnam
Richard Lamson – Army/ WWII
Leo Landry – USMC/Vietnam
Hugh MacAuley – Army/WWII
Ernest MacBurnie – WWII
James Mahoney – Army/WWII
Raymond Malley – Army Air Corps/WWII
James Mann – Army/WWII
Allen Martin – USMC/WWII
Roy Martin – WWII
Richard Mason – WWII
Paul McAuliffe – Army/WWII
Hugh McCauly – WWII
James McDavitt – Army/WWII
James McNabb – Army/WWII
Michael Medvaskas – Army Air Corps/WWII
Ronald Meisner – USMC/Korea
Philip Merriam – Navy/Korea
Gerald Metcalf – Army/Vietnam
Erwin Morse – WWII
James Muir — WWII
Dominic Narciso – Army/WWII
Harvey Nesbitt – WWII
Edward O’Malley – USMC/Vietnam
Thomas O’Malley – Vietnam
Edward Parker – Army/WWI
Donald Roberts – Army/WWII
David Robison – WWII
Glen Sallie – Army/WWII
Louis Seiden – WWII
Ralph Smith – Army/WWII
Milton Snow – Army/Korea, Vietnam
Chesbrooke Stoughton – Army/Korea
Ronald Svitak
Floyd Tibbits – Navy/WWII
Thomas Trabucco – Army/Vietnam
Everett Tripp – Army/WWI
Arthur White – WWII
Nelson Young – Army/Korea
Theodore Young – USAF/WWII
David Bent – Army/Vietnam
Carl Dadman – Army/WWII
George Hanson – Army/WWII
George Payson – Army/WWI
Donald Riley – USMC/Afghanistan
Daniel Sylvester – Navy/WWII
Paul Thompson – USMC/WWII
Donald White – WWII
Everett White – WWII
