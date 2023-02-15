Massachusetts lawmakers are taking a third shot this session at revising the state’s bottle law to increase the container deposit from 5 to 10 cents and include water bottles and nip liquor bottles for the first time.
Legislators first introduced the Better Bottle Bill in 2021, saying they wanted to modernize Massachusetts’ decades-old recycling incentives and address increasing concerns over the pollution of miniature liquor bottles known as nips.
State Sen. Cynthia Creem, D-Newton, state Rep. Marjorie Decker, D-Cambridge and state Rep. Michelle Ciccolo, D-Lexington, all filed bills this session to expand the types of containers subject to the law and increase the deposit price. The proposal is backed by at least nine other legislators.
Creem, the lead Senate sponsor of the bill, said that updating the law that went into effect in 1983 will ensure that the state’s bottle deposit program is effective in reducing waste and litter.
“Expanding the scope of deposit program and increasing the deposit to 10 cents will lead to a dramatic reduction in litter and a sharp increase in redemption rates,” she said. “A recent analysis found that passing the Better Bottle Bill would lead to three billion additional containers being redeemed and recycled every year.”
The current bottle law includes deposits for containers holding beer and other malt beverages, carbonated soft drinks and mineral waters. Retailers who sell products subject to the law are required to accept and process empty containers.
The Better Bottle Bill would extend the container deposit to non-carbonated beverages such as water and juice as well as nip liquor bottles which are a widely debated subject of environmental pollution.
Supporters of the bill, like state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, believe that the revision of the container deposit law will help mitigate the environmental issues surrounding nip liquor bottles.
“Nip littering is a disgusting and pervasive problem in our communities,” Feeney said. “It is top of mind for me as well as many local officials in our cities and towns, and I believe it’s time to upgrade our statutes to ensure we are fulfilling our duty to keep our environment and our communities clean.”
Janet Domenitz, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group, said that the push to update and expand the bottle bill started in 2015.
“We brought it to the ballot and the bottlers in the industry spent like $10 million to defeat it and what they promised was there were better and more effective ways to recycle but they’ve done nothing and the problems have only gotten worse,” Domenitz said.
The ballot question proposed expanding the container deposit law to include non-carbonated beverages. It was defeated by 73% of the vote by Massachusetts residents.
Some 3.4 billion of the beverage containers purchased a year in Massachusetts are plastic but only 42% of them are currently included in the bottle law, according to a study published by MASSPIRG in 2022.
Efforts to revise the state’s bottle law have historically been resisted by local retailers and distributors with concerns that the measure does not accommodate the financial burden bottle deposits place on business owners.
The new version of the bill filed this session includes a provision to accompany the deposit increase with the revision of retail handling fees.
Advocates are hopeful that the approval of business owners alongside increased legislative support will push the proposal over the finish line this year.
“Powered by strong grassroots organizing, the bill gained significant momentum last session, including backing from a majority of senators. We hope to build an even broader base of support this session,” Creem said. “That’s why, in response to feedback from small business owners, the new version of legislation increases handling fees for retailers. By bringing in additional supporters, we can finally get the Better Bottle Bill passed into law.”
At least six additional bills related to the proper disposal of nips have been filed by legislators this session.
Some lawmakers, however, are instead advocating for the outright ban of the miniature liquor bottles.
Two states, New Mexico and Utah, already ban the bottles with Utah being the strictest with a prohibition against any liquor bottle under 200 milliliters.
Lawmakers in Rhode Island, which does not have a bottle bill, are considering a total ban on nip bottles and are expected to take up the issue this session.
Meanwhile, Massachusetts state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, and state Sen. Jason Lewis, D-Winchester, have both filed a bill with a provision to ban the sale of alcoholic beverages in plastic containers less than or equal to 100 milliliters. Ciccolo presented a version of the bill to the House.
“The two bills are trying to get at the same goal of reducing plastics,” Rausch said of the Better Bottle Bill. “Our goals are certainly aligned and we’ve got different methods of working toward that goal.”
Several Massachusetts communities have already banned the sale of nips including Newton, Chelsea, Mashpee, Falmouth and Wareham.
Former Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux proposed a citywide ban in 2020 and 2021, but it was rejected by the city council in favor of a proposal by local retailers to police the litter.
State Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro, a Better Bottle Bill proponent, said that if legislators ban plastic liquor bottles by size, distributors will “just make another size.”
“The more important thing is to get a deposit on them so they go to the right place so they don’t end up in our rivers and streams or places we don’t want them,” Hawkins said.
Many liquor store owners say a ban would severely hurt their businesses.
Wayne Smith, the manager of Dubs’s Liquors & Fine Wines in Mansfield, said the nip bottles are one of the store’s most popular items and customers will simply go to another town to get them.
“It’s a significant part of our revenue, so we don’t want a nip ban. At least not on a town-by-town basis,” Smith said. “When you do it on a town-by-town basis, it puts the stores in that town at a significant disadvantage.”
Some in the industry believe that though preferable to a ban, the Better Bottle Bill also fails to address its financial impact on retailers.
The inclusion of nips in the bill would require retailers to refit their processing machines or buy new ones to accommodate for the smaller bottle size.
“The idea of the bill is probably good for the environment, but the machines they run right now wouldn’t be able to handle a nip bottle,” Smith said.
State Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, said that while it’s important to consider these costs, the issues surrounding nips cannot be ignored.
“We are constantly picking them up. It is a problem,” Howitt said. “On one hand, I don’t like to restrict a business, but on the other hand, we need to have this issue addressed.”