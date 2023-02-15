Massachusetts lawmakers are taking a third shot this session at revising the state’s bottle law to increase the container deposit from 5 to 10 cents and include water bottles and nip liquor bottles for the first time.

Legislators first introduced the Better Bottle Bill in 2021, saying they wanted to modernize Massachusetts’ decades-old recycling incentives and address increasing concerns over the pollution of miniature liquor bottles known as nips.

Marissa Walker is a reporter with the Boston University Statehouse Program.