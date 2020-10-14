It will help your friendly neighborhood mechanic.
Your friendly neighborhood mechanic doesn’t need it.
It will enable domestic abusers, who will stalk you in a deserted parking garage.
It could save you thousands of dollars in repair bills.
But you could wind up in the power of sinister foreign hackers, steering your car into the path of a tractor-trailer unit.
Wait, what?
It’s Question 1 on this year’s Massachusetts election ballot, and it’s not only a contentious referendum but an expensive one.
According to the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance, the Massachusetts Right to Repair Committee has spent nearly $16.6 million to support the measure. The Coalition for Safe and Secure Data, which opposes the question, has expended just over $15.5 million.
The Associated Press reported recently that the two groups together have pulled in more than $41.5 million in donations, according to reports filed with the state.
Supporters have raised about $15.7 million, but a much larger chunk of cash — about $25.8 million — has been pulled in by those trying to defeat the measure, leaving them with a lot more to spend on those tendentious — and ubiquitous — television ads in the weeks running up to Election Day on Nov. 3.
Nearly all the money raised by the Coalition for Safe and Secure Data has come from carmakers including General Motors, Ford Motor Co., Toyota Motor North America, Nissan North America, America Honda Motor Company, Hyundai USA and Subaru of America.
Donors to the Yes on Question 1 effort include auto parts suppliers and The Coalition for Auto Repair Equality, a non-profit national organization that represents companies like NAPA, AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts.
And if you are saying, “Wait, didn’t we just vote on a right-to-repair bill?” you are right. Voters in 2012 passed a referendum question that constituted the first right-to-repair bill in the U.S.
It required car manufacturers to sell diagnostic software to independent shops. Otherwise, proponents claimed, automakers would start blocking access to all but their own networks of repair facilities and dealers. Tweaked by the Legislature, a version of it became law in 2013.
But, just as surely as that software made the neighborhood mechanic armed only with a wrench and screwdriver obsolete, technology has marched on.
The new version of right-to-repair in this year’s Question 1 would require manufacturers that sell newer vehicles that produce information generated by sensors and transmit it wirelessly — so-called telematics — to equip them with a standardized open data platform. That would mean owners and independent repair facilities — not just the dealership — would have access to the data needed for repairs through a mobile device. If passed, the law would take effect with the 2022 model year.
The reason the opponents, including automakers, are spending millions, Carl Kazen, owner of New England Tire, says, is because billions are at stake.
Kazen, who supports Question 1, points out that, thanks to GPS systems and other devices, it’s the automakers who have the edge.
“If you have OnStar (a feature on many General Motors vehicles), they know where you are and what you are doing,” he said. “The auto manufacturers are loath to divulge information. They don’t want the competition. If they can knock the private individuals out, the sky’s the limit” in what they can charge.
Opponents of the measure dispute that, however. The question has nothing to do with fixing cars, according to a statement from the coalition included in the Secretary of State’s voter guide, but is instead “a data grab by third parties who want to gather your personal vehicle information and access it remotely, including location data in real time.”
“This ballot question will create easy opportunities for strangers, hackers and criminals to access consumer vehicles and personal driving data – including real-time location,” Conor Yunits, a spokesman for the opposition group, said. “It will put people at risk, without doing anything to improve the consumer experience.”
New England Tire, headquartered in Attleboro since it was founded in 1978, has five locations around the area and employs some 60 people serving 35,000 customers a year, Kazen said.
He was an early supporter of right-to-repair, but adds, “To this day we are experiencing challenges accessing data.” Kazen said those challenges will only get worse for small chains like his without the updated law.
Opponents of Question 1, however, have focused on the risk they claim it poses to personal safety.
It’s even in the opposition group’s name.
The Coalition for Safe and Secure Data cites domestic violence advocates’ warnings about how dangerous this information could be. In its statement in the state voter guide, Jane Doe, the Massachusetts Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, wrote that “access to vehicle data, particularly call logs and GPS location, enables persons who perpetrate abuse to possess the tools necessary to track and monitor their victim.”
The coalition goes on to note that a similar proposal failed in California after the California Coalition Against Sexual Assault warned, “from this information, a third party, such as a sexual predator, could stalk and/or harm victims.”
(The Jane Doe group now says its position on the question has “evolved.” In a statement on the group’s website, it says, “The ballot question proposed is distinct from what was initially proposed in California and does not appear to pose the heightened risk of breach of personal information as suggested by those who oppose this initiative.” It goes on to say it is taking no public stand on Question 1, but adds, “We do not support the use of survivor fears or needs as pawns in a debate that is not ultimately about the needs of survivors.”)
As far as Kazen is concerned, however, the opponents claims are “myths,” adding, “It all boils down to money.”
What the automakers want, he says, “is a monopoly that could never stand in our kind of democracy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.