Fixing the MBTA could cost $300 million, and that’s not accounting for nearly 650 bridges requiring repairs, or for the Massachusetts’ regional transit authorities in need of improvement. For its growing infrastructure issues, the state is asking voters to decide whether additional funding should come from taxes.

Ballot Question 1 this general election proposes an amendment to the state’s Constitution so that revenues from a 4% surtax on those making more than $1 million annually would go toward select education purposes and “the repair and maintenance of roads, bridges, and public transportation.” It also leaves the Legislature in charge of determining allocation.

