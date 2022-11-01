Dentist - question 2 photo
A ballot question initiated by a Somerville orthodontist will either result in better dental health for an estimated 25% of Massachusetts residents without dental insurance or in higher premiums and prompt employers to drop coverage for their workers.

Question 2 on the Nov. 8 ballot would “regulate dental insurance rates by requiring companies to spend at least 83% of premiums on member dental expenses and quality improvements instead of administrative expenses and by making other changes to dental insurance regulations.” Furthermore, insurers would be required to disclose where those premiums are being spent.

Sasha Ray is a reporter for the Boston University Statehouse Program.