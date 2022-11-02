BIZ-WRK-WALMART-DISCRIMINATION-DMT

Walmart is among companies lobbying for legislation to adopt a new type of license, called a food store license, that would allow large retailers to sell beer and wine uninhibited.

 Handout

Massachusetts voters will face a seemingly innocuous question on Nov. 8 — to increase the number of liquor licenses a retailer could have from nine to 18, prohibit self-checkout for alcohol sales and change the fine system to include all sales, not just alcohol.

Each restriction has something in common — they all would mostly affect big box stores, not your local package store, said Rob Mellion, the executive director of the Massachusetts Package Store Association.

Molly Farrar is a reporter with the Boston University Statehouse Program.