Less than a half-inch of rain fell in Attleboro during a quick, rolling thunderstorm early Monday that knocked out power to pockets of electric customers.
As of 8:30 a.m., 54 customers in Attleboro and a single customer in Foxboro were without power, according to National Grid. The utility estimated power would be restored later Monday.
The storm rolled quickly through the area and dumped .39 inches of rain, according to the city water department.
Over an inch fell in other areas of Southeastern Massachusetts. For instance, there was 1.8 inches of rain reported in Swansea, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
Between last Wednesday and Friday, almost two inches of rain was recorded by the city’s water department with 1.12 inches falling last Wednesday.
The rainfall was not enough to lift the mild drought status for Southeastern Massachusetts and the Islands.
Due to sporadic rainfall, the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs in May declared a Level 1-mild drought.
The same month, Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Seekonk and Wrentham instituted outdoor water restrictions.
The weather outlook for the week calls for a high of 85 degrees Tuesday with sunny skies. There is a chance of rain Thursday and a thunderstorm early Friday, according to the National Weather Service.