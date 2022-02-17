Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Thursday he is running for a third term as the county’s top prosecutor.
In his announcement, Quinn, 61, of Fall River, touted his office’s accomplishments, including convictions in the Aaron Hernandez murder trial and the manslaughter trial of Michelle Carter.
Hernandez was convicted in 2015 of killing Odin Lloyd of Boston in the North Attleboro Industrial Park. Carter was convicted in 2017 of badgering a boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to kill himself after a series of texts and phone calls.
Quinn was appointed in January 2015 after Samuel Sutter resigned from the office to become mayor of Fall River. Quinn was elected in 2016 to fill the remainder of Sutter’s term and re-elected in 2018 to a full four-year term. He ran without opposition in both elections.
“I have fought hard to keep violent criminals off the streets by utilizing ‘dangerousness hearings’ to protect the community and vulnerable victims,” Quinn said in his announcement. “During the pandemic, we were successful in preventing the wholesale release of dangerous defendants.”
The prosecutor also said he started an elder fraud unit to protect senior citizens from fraud and abuse through prosecution and prevention programs, and that he has visited every senior center in the country to speak to them about their concerns.
“My office is active in the community working with local partners to address the opioid epidemic, domestic violence and teen safety issues,” Quinn said.
During his tenure, Quinn created a cold case unit to review unsolved homicides and violent sexual assault cases, which he pointed out has solved two homicide cases and the case of a serial rapist from the late ’90s “who brutally raped four women.”
“This defendant is now serving 50 years in state prison,” Quinn said.
His office also started a DNA collection initiative for convicted felons who have not provided DNA as required by law. Quinn said the initiative will help solve cold cases.
Quinn is now president of the Massachusetts District Attorney’s Association.