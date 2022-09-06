Thomas Quinn III appeared to be headed for an easy win in a race for another term as Bristol County’s district attorney.
The incumbent led Swansea resident Shannon McMahon, a former lawyer on his staff, by a wide margin in the Democratic primary late on Tuesday night.
With just over 70% of the precincts in the county reporting, Quinn led McMahon by roughly 65% to 34%.
Of the communities reporting results by midnight, Quinn led in all 12, including McMahon’s hometown of Swansea.
There is no Republican opponent for the post and, barring a strong write-in candidate, the victor in Tuesday’s primary is the presumed winner of the job.
Quinn, 62, of Fall River, was initially appointed to the job in 2015 after then district attorney Sam Sutter became mayor of Fall River. He has won re-election unopposed until now.
Quinn, a lawyer for 34 years and a graduate of Holy Cross and Suffolk University Law School, is a former first assistant district attorney.
“I want to continue to do the work. We’ve been very successful here,” Quinn said during his campaign, adding that he feels energized and has the experience to continue to lead the office.
McMahon, 42, of Swansea, a lawyer for 20 years, touted her experience as a defense lawyer, civil litigator and as an assistant district attorney under Sutter and Quinn.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews