Thomas Quinn III appeared to be headed for an easy win in a race for another term as Bristol County’s district attorney.

The incumbent led Swansea resident Shannon McMahon, a former lawyer on his staff, by a wide margin in the Democratic primary late on Tuesday night.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews

Mass. Primary: Democrat Bristol County District Attorney

Name Votes
Thomas Quinn 66%
Shannon McMahon 34%
82% reporting