ATTLEBORO — Two-term school board member David Quinn announced Friday he won’t seek reelection.
Quinn said his job, family and ongoing work for a graduate degree have to be his main priorities.
“When I started this journey, I was a graduate assistant working on his Ph.D. Now I am a full-time school administrator and father of one with another on the way in August, who is still working on his Ph.D.,” he said in an emailed statement to The Sun Chronicle. “The wisest decision for our family, myself and the district is to empower others to lead in 2020.”
Quinn, who said his decision not to run again was a hard one to make because he’s enjoyed “the collaborative experience,” was elected as an at-large member in 2015 and then re-elected in 2017.
He thanked voters and colleagues.
“I want to thank you for entrusting me with the opportunity to serve our community and our schools for the last three and a half years,” he said. “It’s been an honor to work with my school committee and municipal colleagues, our APS educators, administrators, and staff to improve the learning experiences for our 5,946 students.”
Quinn’s term is up in January.
Currently there are three candidates for the three at-large school committee seats.
Incumbents Robert Geddes and James Stors along with former committee member Robert Hill have all been certified to appear on the November ballot.
To date, the only school committee candidate facing a possible challenge is Ward 4 member Lori Scales who is in her third term.
First time candidate Lynn Porto has taken out nomination papers to mount a challenge.
Neither Scales nor Porto had returned their papers as of early Friday.
The deadline for all candidates is July 30 at 5 p.m.
The city election is Nov. 5.
