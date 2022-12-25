One of the coldest Christmas eves and Christmases in years in the Attleboro area made it feel like the holidays despite absence of a white landscape.
Low temperatures in the area Saturday and Sunday ran in the teens, with wind chills in the single digits, bottoming out around zero in spots. The thermometer peaked in only the upper teens and 20s.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded a low temp of 12 at midnight as Christmas arrived and that temperature remained until 7 a.m. There was a low wind chill, or feel-like, temperature overnight of 2 degrees at 1 a.m.
Saturday saw a low of 8 and high of 18.
Those temperatures are usually only seen in January and February — the coldest winter months.
Last year, Christmas Eve bottomed out at 22 and Christmas at 27 degrees, which are typical low temperatures for this time of year.
The past several days could have been much worse.
The coldest Christmas on record was -10 in 1980; the coldest Christmas Eve -8 in 1975, city water department records show. On those two days in 2015, however, the thermometer topped off in the 60s.
Friday had a high of 57 before temperatures swiftly sank into the teens at night as a cold front swept in. The record high for the date is 62.
While no records were set Friday and this weekend, the weather has been intense the past few days.
A powerful rainstorm with wind gusts of nearly 50 mph felled trees and power lines and knocked out electricity to almost 3,000 Attleboro area homes and businesses early Friday.
Although the Attleboro Water Department recorded a high wind speed of 41 mph at 8 a.m. Friday, there was a report of a high wind gust of 72 mph around that time in Wrentham. Hurricane force winds kick in at 74 mph.
Most had power restored by early Friday night until another burst of wind led to a few thousand more in the area without electricity later Friday night.
A total of 1,514 lost power in Attleboro, though that figure dropped to 551 late Friday night and just six by midnight, National Grid reported.
Norton, whose town common gazebo was toppled by wind earlier in the day, had 1,072 utility customers out Friday night, and that dwindled to 573 around midnight. A total of 86 were still out Saturday afternoon.
Rehoboth saw 2,703 customer power failures, and that fell to 1,074 late Friday night and only a dozen about midnight, but 21 had no electricity Saturday afternoon.
Those area National Grid customers were among 41,932 without power at one point Friday night.
National Grid workers had restored most electricity in Bristol and Norfolk counties by Saturday morning, though 362 were still out in other counties in Massachusetts Christmas morning.
In Norfolk, 400 homes had no power Friday night, Eversource reported. All had electricity back by Saturday.
It wasn’t the most opportune time to lose power, and there may have been some holiday parties where wearing coats indoors was a must.
The stormy and cold weather was also not conducive to late holiday shopping and traveling.
Snow showers were reported in some areas and Chester and other western Massachusetts towns had up to a half-foot of snow instead of rain Friday.
After another cold but not so frigid day Monday, with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s, the week should gradually warm up leading to New Year’s, meteorologists said.
In fact, by Friday high temperatures are expected to be in the 50s, and that should last through the holiday weekend.