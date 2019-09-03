NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island man faces vandalism charges for allegedly damaging two cars parked at a house on Adamsdale Road over the weekend.
Tyler E. Bandilli, 26, of Pawtucket, allegedly used a hammer to smash the windshield of one car and flattened the tires of both vehicles in the incident reported Sunday morning, according to police.
Bandilli was allegedly targeting a man he believed was involved with his girlfriend. He drove by the house while police were investigating and was stopped on Highland Road in Attleboro, according to police.
A judge ordered a default warrant to issue for his arrest and forfeited the $1,500 cash bail Bandilli posted after he failed to appear for arraignment Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.