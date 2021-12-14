ATTLEBORO — A Providence man has pleaded guilty to defrauding Home Depot and Lowe’s stores — including ones in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield and Seekonk — out of more than $140,000.
Jose Brens, 40, admitted Monday in U.S. District Court in Providence that he participated in a scheme to defraud at least six stores using stolen credit cards to purchase building materials and tools.
He pleaded guilty to a 10-count indictment charging him with conspiracy to commit access device fraud, three counts of aggravated identification fraud and six counts of access device fraud.
He faces sentencing March 17 before Judge William Smith.
The maximum sentence is 10 years and a $250,000 fine, but under his plea agreement prosecutors and Brens’ lawyer, Robert Mann of Providence, are recommending a 15-month prison sentence.
The judge is not bound by the recommendation or sentencing guidelines determined for Brens.
Brens admitted defrauding the Attleboro area stores and stores in Rhode Island of $140,578 between January 2018 and April 2019.
The area businesses victimized were Home Depot stores in South Attleboro, Mansfield and Seekonk and the Lowe’s in North Attleboro.
Brens was among several individuals arrested in connection to the fraud and was indicted in October 2019.
The investigation started after a Smithfield, R.I., resident contacted police in September 2018 about $2,100 in fraudulent charges at the Home Depot store in that community.
A joint investigation with the U.S. Secret Service determined the suspects carried out the scheme at multiple stores, repeatedly making purchases of between $1,000 and $4,000, sometimes making multiple purchases on the same date.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney William Ferland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.