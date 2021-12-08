PROVIDENCE — A convicted felon pleaded guilty Monday to federal drug and firearms charges stemming from an undercover probe that led investigators into Wrentham and Franklin.
Joaquin Fabian, 24, of Providence, entered his plea in U.S. District Court to charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute, authorities said.
He was scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Mary S. McElroy on March 2.
During the investigation, federal agents and Providence police followed Fabian into Wrentham and Franklin where he conducted his drug trafficking business among other communities in Southeastern Massachusetts.
A customer Fabian met with in January in Wrentham was a convicted felon with a drug history, according to court records.
Fabian was arrested in April in Providence after a foot chase. At the time, he was free on bail while awaiting trial in state court on unrelated assault and firearm charges.
Fabian was also previously convicted in Rhode Island on felony drug charges.
An hour before his arrest, authorities say they followed Fabian into Franklin where he met with a customer and posted to his social media account a photo of a gun between his legs in a car.
Investigators later recovered a loaded Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun matching the one in the photo, according to court records.
During searches of his car and home, authorities say they seized almost 65 grams of cocaine, over two pounds of marijuana, three loaded magazines of ammunition, nearly 300 rounds of assorted ammunition and $18,802 in cash.
He was subsequently indicted on six counts but as part of the plea agreement the prosecution will dismiss two weapons charges and a fentanyl possession charge that were part of the original complaint.
Prosecutors are seeking concurrent 50-month sentences but the judge is not bound by the recommendation.
Fabian’s arrest came after an investigation by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Providence police.
