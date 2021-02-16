Nightclub Fire
In this May 2017 photo, workers finalize details at a memorial in West Warwick, R.I., at the site of The Station nightclub fire that killed 100 and injured more than 200 people in 2003.

 Michelle R. Smith/Associated Press

This Saturday night, Rhode Island’s PBS station will air a 2007 documentary about the youngest person to die in The Station nightclub fire.

The film, “41,” will air at 10 p.m. Saturday on WSBE and also be on the LEARN channel at 8:30 p.m. Friday and at noon Saturday.

Saturday marks the 18th anniversary of the tragedy.

The documentary focuses on about Nick O’Neill, the son of former Attleboro radio personality Dave Kane who was just 18 and the youngest person to die in the fire.

Investigators determined the 2003 blaze at the West Warwick club began when pyrotechnics during a performance by the band Great White set fire to soundproofing inside the building.

One-hundred people perished in the fire and several others were injured in what is the fourth largest club fire in U.S. history.

