This Saturday night, Rhode Island’s PBS station will air a 2007 documentary about the youngest person to die in The Station nightclub fire.
The film, “41,” will air at 10 p.m. Saturday on WSBE and also be on the LEARN channel at 8:30 p.m. Friday and at noon Saturday.
Saturday marks the 18th anniversary of the tragedy.
The documentary focuses on about Nick O’Neill, the son of former Attleboro radio personality Dave Kane who was just 18 and the youngest person to die in the fire.
Investigators determined the 2003 blaze at the West Warwick club began when pyrotechnics during a performance by the band Great White set fire to soundproofing inside the building.
One-hundred people perished in the fire and several others were injured in what is the fourth largest club fire in U.S. history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.