ATTLEBORO -- A Pawtucket woman was accused Thursday of breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s apartment during the early morning hours and attacking him with a steak knife.
Kaye N. Boco, 24, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to armed burglary and assault, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and two related charges.
She was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next Thursday.
The attack allegedly occurred at her ex-boyfriend’s apartment at 60 Oakdale St. on the city’s East Side early in the morning on Thursday.
Police learned of the incident when the 30-year-old man drove himself to the police station on Union Street shortly after 2:45 a.m.
He appeared bloodied and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for treatment of non-life threatening stab wounds to his left arm and ankle, according to police.
The man told police he was stabbed by his ex-girlfriend after she broke into his apartment and came at him with a steak knife, according to a prosecutor.
When police went to his apartment, they found the front screen door open and broken with blood on it but no one inside, according to a police report.
The rooms were in complete disarray with blood on the walls, floor and ceiling. There were broken televisions and mirrors and several knives with blood on them, according the report.
Police said Boco was arrested about 7:15 a.m. when she came to the police station. In court, she appeared to be despondent.
Her lawyer, Jason Maloney of Attleboro, said in court that it was early in the case but that events in police reports may not have occurred as the alleged victim claims.
The call brought several police cruisers to the scene. A WPRI Channel 12 news report showed crime scene tape outside an open door at the residence.
A neighbor told police she heard yelling about 2 a.m. and that the couple appeared to have verbal arguments regularly since they moved in about a year ago. The neighbor said she called police in the past when she feared Boco was in danger, according to a police report.
