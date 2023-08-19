Ben Cote of the Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed says the environmental group’s headquarters on Old Post Road in North Attleboro is a “haven for rabbits.”
The group isn’t not alone.
Those hopping animals seem to be just about everywhere these days, invading neighborhoods and elsewhere, eating plants wherever they roam.
“There are plenty of woods on the banks of the Seven Mile River and more rabbits are around than previously,” Cote said. “I have noticed that the population has seemed to increase in the last five years.”
The spike in the bunny numbers has contributed to a healthy population of their predators, including foxes and coyotes, some wildlife officials say.
“The population of fox and coyote, like the rabbit population, they have also been increasing,” Cote said.
But he has another theory for the increase in the larger animals.
“I tend to believe that this is due to increased development and decreased forest and meadow habitat,” Cote said. “Keep in mind that although rabbits could be a food source for the larger animals, they are also scavengers and will raid garbage and other food sources left by humans. So, my belief is that increased coyote/fox sightings are more due to human activity rather than increase in other wildlife populations.”
Members of the Ten Mile group, though, are delighted to see the uptick in wildlife, an obvious sign of a healthy ecosystem.
“Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed generally is for the wildlife and are happy to have our non-human neighbors around,” Cote said. “A few weeks back, while walking along Old Post Road in North Attleboro one evening, I heard the sound of a pack of coyotes moving through the forest to the east in the direction of Martin Conservation Area and Falls Pond. Possibly they were hunting.
“Wildlife is abundant in the watershed and with time, we will be seeing more of it,” Cote added. “We have seen many species return with many more on the way and we look forward to welcoming them back to our natural world. Education will be key in order for us to co-exist.”
Norfolk Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen said she’s not sure if there’s a population boom of rabbits.
“It’s honestly hard to say as there are so many factors,” Cohen said in an email. “I seem to have had less calls this year for orphaned/injured rabbits in nests. If that is due to people being more cognizant about rabbit nests, learning about how mom only pops in once or twice a day to feed, the parties reaching out directly to rehabbers instead of utilizing animal control, who knows.
“On the flip side they may be nesting in the woods and population control is taking place,” Cohen added. “Or if there is an influx in yards, it may be because there are predators in the woods or land development is removing habitat and that is why we’re seeing them.”
At her family’s farm in Norfolk, Cohen said she usually has a couple of regular rabbits during the warmer seasons who come to eat in the field.
“On average this year I have between 5 to 8 (for the most part split between adults and youngsters who are out of the nest),” Cohen said. “Whether this is due to many of my neighbors partaking in backyard chicken coops which will draw predators and the rabbits feel safer among large hooved animals (fox/coyote are tentative to species that stand taller than they do) remains to be seen.”
There are actually two kinds of rabbits in Massachusetts, the New England cottontail and the eastern cottontail.
And they breed, like, well rabbits.
“They are very common in the area (more so the Eastern) because their gestation cycle is only 28 days and moms can re-breed literally right after birthing. So they do drop a lot of litters of young per year,” Cohen said. “They are also a species where the doe doesn’t need to have a ‘window’ for ovulation and conception. So when they are of sexual maturity, they can reproduce any time.”
Foxes and coyotes are more visible in the area.
“I can say that we do see them more often in our yards while acquiring meals, and due to the fact that they can coexist with suburban living,” Cohen said.
However, the animal control officer says she’s not sure of the correlation of rabbits increasing the fox/coyote population.
“Fox and coyote are opportunistic predators and they will choose what is in abundance. If we have a good year where squirrels have ample food sources, they can have more offspring and thus the coyote and fox will target what is in largest abundance,” Cohen said. “The ecological niche does swing year by year as to what is most in abundance, and therefore more consumed. With rabbits being land dwellers and more likely to be in people’s yards for their safety, that may be why we are seeing more fox/coyote.”
Residents becoming more educated about wildlife may be playing a role in the number of reports of rabbits to animal control.
“Ten years ago, raccoons in this area were literally getting a feel for ‘trash day’ and learned to dumpster/can dive for their foods instead of putting effort into foraging ‘working’ for their meals. This year I have had zero calls to date for raccoons in containers,” Cohen said. “Is it because of education and the residents have learned that just tipping the cans will free them, safer trash enclosures that are raccoon proof, or is it because they are more wary of being in the area due to fox/coyote sightings?”
There are, of course, some who don’t want to see bunnies as well as deer, foxes and coyotes on their property, particularly if they are eating their flowers and vegetable gardens.
“For those who do not wish to see wildlife in their yards they need to make their yards less hospitable to the species they wish to deter,” Cohen said. “That may mean fencing in your yard to keep them out. On the other side of that spectrum is the question of where will they go? Land development and fences will limit their ability to forage and live.”
Difficult to say
MassWildlife Biologist David Scarpitti agrees with Cohen that it’s difficult to definitively say there is an increase or decrease in wildlife numbers and precisely pin down reasons for population swings.
“Cottontail rabbits are very abundant virtually everywhere in Massachusetts,” Scarpitti said via email. “Cottontail populations fluctuate significantly every year from the boom of breeding season all spring/summer to very low numbers in winter.
“It’s likely there are periods when populations are elevated (beyond seasonal population cycles) overall as a result of some combination of better habitat conditions, relaxed environmental constraints (snow/cold), and potential shifts in predator/prey dynamics,” Scarpitti added. “For a few years, rabbit numbers may be very high locally but then are likely to go through periods of lower abundance.”
The biologist said he has fielded the typical number of inquiries about rabbits this year.
“It’s similar to any other year,” Scarpitti said. “Every summer I receive numerous calls about there being a lot of rabbits somewhere, and other places comment on the lack of rabbits. Again, their populations fluctuate significantly every year.”
The MassWildlife official also points out it’s not just foxes and coyotes that will make a meal out of a cute bunny.
“Cottontails are important prey items to many predators including many small/medium-sized mammalian predators as well as raptors and owls,” Scarpitti said. “Predator population response to prey usually lags behind as the predators have a lower reproductive output so it takes some time (a couple of good years) for their populations to increase in the presence of high prey numbers. However, cottontails are just one piece of the prey pie.”
Any advice for residents dealing with a lot of the rabbits and foxes?
“It’s pretty easy to keep cottontails from causing issues with plants or gardens. Simple chicken-wire fencing works very well to keep them out,” Scarpitti said. “Foxes inhabit areas where the prey density is highest. In general, don’t allow those predators to become comfortable in the presence of humans, haze/scare predators away that are lingering and remove any food sources from your yard that might attract them” such as pet food and trash.
One can also consult with a landscaper or garden shop to find out which plants are not favorites of rabbits.
Nancy Robbins Federici of the Chartley Garden Club in Norton said she and other garden club members have seen their plantings getting eaten by rabbits and insects this summer.
“Aphids, earwigs, Japanese beetles and even rabbits and other creatures are devouring the plants,” Federici said, “destroying the plants at a faster rate than usual.”
The heavy rainfall has soared the insect numbers but could also be a contributor to the rabbit population as they continuously consume vegetation and even get their water intake from that.
Valerie Astle, a member of the Mansfield Garden Club and an avid birder, believes there is a connection to the rabbit numbers and birds.
“I think the bumper crop of bunnies is helping to fuel the birds of prey this year,” Astle said. “Hawks, along with the owls, are now commonly sighted around the neighborhood.”
Astle has had her property certified with the National Wildlife Federation as a backyard habitat free of chemicals and filled with natural cover such as plants to provide protective spaces for birds and other wildlife to raise their young.
That includes rabbits, which face long odds surviving more than a few years, the experts say. Not only from wild predators but cats and dogs, and more than one lawnmower has mowed over a bunny nest.
If you love to observe rabbits in your yard, you may have to put up with some loss of flowers and vegetables.
“We have heard a lot of reports of browsing by animals like deer and rabbits which enjoy the succulent tissues, but this is common,” said Jason Lanier, an extension specialist at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.