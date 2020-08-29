Race for the 4th: Finish line for the 4th Congressional District primary fast approaching

With mail-in, absentee and in-person early voting ballots rolling into election offices all over the 4th Congressional District, the primary election could be essentially over by the time this story is printed.
But we won’t know the winners until Tuesday.
In times past, no one would be leading in actual votes three days before primary day, but that’s today’s reality, especially with the pandemic-prompted mail-in option pushing thousands of voters to vote early.
There are 140,732 registered voters in the 10 towns Sun Chronicle region.
An average of 15 percent per town voted in the 2018 state primary.
As of Wednesday, 10,196 ballots or 7.24 percent had already been recorded for this year.
And if all of the 29,730 mail-in ballots sent out from the 10 towns as of mid-week are used, the mail-in vote would slightly exceed 21 percent, the same as the statewide primary turnout in 2018.
That turnout wasn’t great, but it was typical. The greatest turnout in the 21st century was in 2002 when 26 percent trudged to the polls.
We’ll see what happens.
Technically Sept. 1 is primary day, the day voters select one candidate from each party to face off in November. But Massachusetts is largely liberal and Democratic, and so primary day, many times, is Election Day for the Democratic Party.
That’s likely to be the case this time around and the candidates for 4th Congressional District, which stretches from Brookline and Newton in the north to Fall River in the south, know it — although they probably won’t say it.
Meanwhile, the 34 cities and towns in the district have roughly 560,000 registered voters of which about 29 percent are Democrats, 11 percent are Republicans and 58 percent are unenrolled.
Even while many ballots have been cast, all candidates are scratching and clawing for every vote right up to the finish line.
So in the end, one of seven (that’s right seven, if you haven’t been paying attention and many haven’t) Democratic candidates will be nominated to take the place of 4th District Rep. Joseph Kennedy III who is challenging Sen. Edward Markey in the primary for U.S. Senate and will be giving up his seat, win or lose.
And one of two Republicans, who will be desperate for unenrolled voters to back them, will challenge the Democrat in what is often a quixotic effort.
Here’s the list, by town and in alphabetical order.
From the town of Brookline, Alan Khazei, Ihssane Leckey, Natalia Linos, Jesse Mermell and Benjamin Sigel are running.
From the city of Newton, Jake Auchincloss and Becky Grossman are running.
They all identify themselves as progressives, are pro-choice and are, to one degree or another, in favor the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.
One of them will face off against one of two Republicans, Julie Hall of Attleboro or David Rosa of Dighton who in turn identify themselves as conservatives strongly opposed to the progressive agenda.
So whoever wins in each party will provide a clear choice for voters in November.
As can be seen, all the Democratic candidates are from the northern and wealthier part of the 4th District. They come from the north and know the north, but what do they know of the south?
Here’s some of what they said (in alphabetical order):
Jake Auchincloss
Jake Auchincloss, a 32-year-old ex-Marine captain who served in Afghanistan, a Newton city councilor and Harvard graduate who holds an MBA from MIT Sloan, said the needs of the south start with jobs and economic development.
“That means listening to science and being driven by facts in COVID response and recovery, so that we can see our way through this crisis,” he said. “It means investing in green infrastructure and R&D, including South Coast rail and offshore wind, to create jobs as we transition to a clean-energy economy.”
Twenty-first century industries, like life sciences manufacturing will be important, he said.
“I proposed a roadmap for jobs in the life sciences manufacturing field in the South Coast,” he said. “As a member of Congress, I’ll continue to focus on jobs and economic development.”
He noted key support from Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan and New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell, the latter of whom represents a city not in the district.
He pledged to serve the south end of the district just as much as the north.
Becky Grossman
Becky Grossman, 40, a Newton city councilor who earned a J.D. and M.B.A. from Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School, has noted the great difference in wealth from north to south.
She describes the 4th District a “tale of two districts.”
The south needs economic help, she said.
“In the 4th Congressional District, there’s a five times differential in annual median household income from the north to the south,” she said. “Moreover, the communities in the southern end of the district who never fully recovered from the 2008 financial crisis have been the hardest hit by this crisis. Our next member of Congress must work to deliver inclusive economic prosperity and strengthen the interconnections between all parts of the district.”
The south will be a priority, she said.
“If I’m so fortunate to be elected, I’m dedicated to assigning a member of my Congressional staff to prioritize economic development and small business growth in the Gateway Cities and the South Coast,” Grossman said.
Ihssane Leckey
Ihssane Leckey, a 35-year-old Brookline resident and Moroccan immigrant who became a Wall Street regulator, said the southern end of the district has been under-represented.
“For decades, the southern part of our district has been ignored and left behind,” Leckey said. “The southern end of our district is the heart and soul of our campaign.”
“Large corporations and the ultra-wealthy in the northern towns have dominated our politics,” she said. “While pharmaceutical and health insurance corporations, fossil fuel companies, and Wall Street have made huge profits, thousands of people in the southern end of our district have been denied the basic necessities to live – affordable health care and housing, clean air and water, good-paying jobs and a high-quality education from pre-k through college.”
She said she doesn’t take money from those companies and can’t be bought.
“This campaign is for you, the working people of this district, and that is who I will fight for in Washington.”
Leckey touted her blue-collar upbringing.
“It is time for the people of the southern end of our district, for working families, to win for a change and to finally get the relief we need.”
Natalia Linos
Natalia Linos, a 38-year-old epidemiologist from Brookline and executive Director of the FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard, said she’s committed to improving the health of those in the southern end of the district who were “disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic.”
“I’ll push for a COVID-19 recovery that prioritizes health, education, and economic equity across communities and geographies and fight for Medicare for All to expand access to health care, including mental health and substance use supports,” she said.
The south needs economic help, Linos said.
“Some towns have been left behind in part due to a lack of public transportation connecting residents to job opportunities, which mean people are left out of some of the economic success that the north part of MA-04 prides itself on,” she said.
Linos said there’s a need “to build up opportunities locally.”
“To get us there, I’ll advocate for the completion of the South Coast rail, a Green New Deal that includes investments in new offshore wind and clean energy jobs in the region, and investments in education to ensure opportunities at Bristol Community College and UMass-Dartmouth are accessible to all,” she said.
Jesse Mermell
Jesse Mermell is a 40-year-old Brookline resident, a former Brookline selectboard member, former advisor to former Gov. Deval Patrick and was a senior leader at Planned Parenthood.
“The 34 cities and towns that make up the Fourth Congressional District are incredibly economically diverse,” she said. “As your next Congresswoman, I’ll be committed to showing up for every single community and fighting for the bold, progressive solutions working families need.”
Economic recovery from coronavirus is a priority, she said.
“First and foremost, the people of the southern end of the district need an economic recovery from COVID-19 that is fair and centers workers and the most vulnerable among us,” Mermell said. “That means $2,000 monthly payments for every person, including undocumented immigrants and students, increased federal aid for cities and towns, especially to address budget shortfalls in schools, a national paid leave program and an infusion of federal funding to our struggling transportation system, especially for regional transit authorities like GATRA.”
She pledged to represent all.
“I won’t be the Congresswoman of Democrats, Republicans or independents, she said. “I will be the Congresswoman of everyone in this District, no matter who they are or where they live.”
Ben Sigel
Ben Sigel is a 44-year-old Brookline resident and lawyer who earned a law degree and an MBA from American University.
“Education, healthcare, transportation, and COVID-19 relief are the four most urgent needs that I have heard from residents,” he said. “Eliminating system racism is interconnected and interrelated to all of these significant issues. I took all of these concerns into account when I developed my policies which you can view at bensigelforcongress.com/priorities. I centered all my policies on economic and social justice by helping people tomorrow while we work towards a better future for everyone.”
He said he’s very familiar with the southern end of the district.
“The southern part of this district is important to me personally,” Sigel said. “I got into this race because I did not see any candidate who could unite this whole district or any candidate who truly understood the diverse perspectives of our community — racially, geographically and economically.”
His dad worked for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and he said he would accompany him to housing authorities in Taunton and Fall River.
“I saw how affordable housing could work,” he said. “But I also saw how it segregated communities and needed to change.”
Julie Hall
Julie Hall, one of two Republicans in the primary, is a 62-year- old retired Air Force Colonel and former Attleboro city councilor who’s campaigned in all 34 cities and towns in the district.
She said her first priority is to protect working families.
“As a person who comes from a large working class family and started working at age 14, I will advocate first and foremost for working families — the backbone of our district,” she said.
“I am concerned that all of the Democrat candidates are from the northern part of the district. They don’t understand the needs of small businesses in Gateway cities like Taunton, Attleboro, and Fall River.”
And she said families in the southern part of the district don’t relate to the “progressive agenda.”
“They are pushing an uber-progressive agenda that the families in the south really don’t relate to,” Hall said. “Unfortunately, working families are the first people the big spending progressives in Congress always look to fund their programs with higher taxes, new fees, and higher prices.”
Hall is an advocate for less government. Less government means a thriving private economy, which helps all segments of society, she said.
“When there is less government intervention and regulation, businesses always thrive,” she said. Smart businesses use that money and time saved to design, develop, and create new technologies, products, and inventions. When the economy is doing well, more jobs are available, wages are higher, and quality of life is better for everyone.”
Ordinary everyday people want to and need to get back to work, she said.
“The working class professional, laborer (and) mom all want to contribute and get back to some kind of normal routine,” Hall said. “These folks are the backbone of America, the working class heroes.”
Alan Khazei and David Rosa
Democratic candidate Alan Khazei did not submit a response for this article. He has published a plan for all 34 cities and towns in the district on his website, alankhazei.com.
Republican candidate David Rosa did not submit a response for this article.
