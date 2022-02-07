NORTH ATTLEBORO — Time is running short for people who want to run in the April 5 town election, but there is already the potential for at least one race.
Friday is the last day to take out nomination papers for any of the seven seats on the ballot, the town election commission says.
School committee incumbents John Costello and Ethan Hamilton, the current chairman, have drawn papers for re-election. Also taking out papers are challengers David Chee and Charles Dobre, who have returned their papers, according to Patricia Dolan, election coordinator.
That sets up up the potential of a four-way race for the two seats on the seven-member board. Chee is a former selectman and school committee member. He also served on the finance committee and RTM under the town’s former system of government. Dobre has not run for office before.
In addition, there are two seats available on the board of electric commissioners, two seats on the board of public works and one seat on the park commission. All are for three–year terms.
As of Monday, public works board incumbents Dan Donovan and Anthony Rinaldi have taken out nomination papers, as have park commissioner Paul Rofino and current electric commission member Steven Cabral, Dolan said. Cabral has also returned his papers. Electric commission member John Gould had not taken out papers as of Monday, Dolan said in an email.
The elections commission office’s hours will be extended to 5 p.m. Friday for potential candidates to pick up papers. (Town offices customarily close at noon on Fridays.)
Nomination papers require 25 certified signatures of registered voters in town. The deadline to return those papers to be certified is Feb. 15.
“Hopefully, more people will come in to get nomination papers,” Dolan said.