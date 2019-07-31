PLAINVILLE -- Employees at the racetrack at Plainridge Park Casino are waiting to find out if they should show up for work Thursday as a legislative stalemate has put horse racing in jeopardy.
A similar dispute caused Plainridge to stop racing for a few days last year before the Legislature acted.
Legislation allowing racing in Massachusetts expires Thursday and the House and Senate have been unable to agree on a compromise bill to reauthorize it.
State Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, said there is a chance something could be worked out Wednesday, but if not, Plainridge will be unable to hold its scheduled racing Thursday and beyond.
The casino portion of Plainridge would be allowed to remain open.
"The only people who will be hurt are the horsemen and the people at Plainridge who work on the racing side," he said.
The dispute between the House and Senate appears to center on how taxes on slot machines should be distributed.
There is a 49 percent tax on Plainridge's 1,250 slot machines. Nine percent of that goes into a horse racing development fund to help support the industry.
The Senate wants to take more than half of the 9 percent and put it toward education instead of horse racing, arguing that with Suffolk Downs in Boston out of business, Plainridge is the only race track left in the state.
The House adjourned without adopting the change and there have been arguments that the money is needed for a potential future racetrack in Central Massachusetts.
Dooley, whose district includes Plainridge, said the dispute is all "inside baseball" and it is a shame the Legislature has let the matter come down to the last minute before acting.
State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, also represents the area and said she spoke to Senate leaders about getting the bill passed.
In addition to the tax issue, she said the Senate wanted to extend racing for a year while the House bill called for the legislation to expire in March.
Dooley said he wonders if there is some other dispute between the House and Senate that he is unaware of that is showing itself in the racing legislation.
Still, he said, he believes the matter could be resolved later Wednesday so that Plainridge would not have to close on Thursday.
"I can't image they wouldn't act," he said.
