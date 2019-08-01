PLAINVILLE — A midnight compromise in the Legislature means Plainridge Park Casino can continue horse racing for the rest of its season, but the measure failed to settle a related dispute between the House and Senate over taxes.
Legislation allowing harness racing and simulcasting at Plainridge was set to expire Thursday because of a stalemate on Beacon Hill.
Rather than contend with contentious issues surrounding the matter, the Legislature, at about midnight Wednesday, merely extended existing language until Jan 15, 2020.
That meant Thursday’s scheduled meet at Plainridge off Route 1 in Plainville was all set to go.
A frustrated state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, said he was glad racing was allowed to continue but could not understand why the Legislature waited until literally the last minute to deal with the issue.
He said it was known for a year that the legislation would expire Aug. 1, but the issue was not considered until this week.
The point of contention is where taxes from slot machines at Plainridge’s casino should go.
Currently, the machines at Plainridge are taxed at 49 percent with 9 percent going to a horse racing development fund.
The Senate wanted to redirect some of that 9 percent toward education, reasoning that with Suffolk Downs in Boston closed, Plainridge is the only racetrack in the state so only half as much money is needed.
The House was opposed to making the change without hearings and deliberation.
Dooley said he is willing to consider a change, but it should be done in an orderly way through the normal process of hearings and debate because more information is needed.
“I don’t know all the angles,” he said.
He also said he would like future legislation on racing and simulcasting to authorize them for a number of years rather than debating it each year.
Last year racing temporarily stopped at Plainridge because of the lateness of authorizing legislation.
State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, who, like Dooley, represents the towns around Plainridge, said she was glad the temporary measure got passed on time to keep racing going.
Dooley also said state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, whose towns include farms that do business with Plainridge, was instrumental in pressing for passage on the Senate side.
Because the bill was passed about midnight, Dooley said legislators had to sit around the Statehouse for about eight hours waiting for a vote.
