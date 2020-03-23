FOXBORO — The raid on a suspected methamphetamine lab at a Green Street home this week reflects a disturbing trend statewide as the dangerous drug gains in popularity, officials say.
The Sunday morning raid was the result of a lengthy investigation by the state police Clandestine Lab Enforcement Team and one of several ongoing probes in the state, a spokeswoman for the state Fire Marshal’s office said.
“They have a number of long-term investigations that are ongoing,” spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth said of the team.
“If anyone has substance abuse issues,” she added, “now is the time to look for help.”
Meth, also known as crystal meth and ice, is a stimulant that speeds up the body’s system and comes in pill or powder form, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Crystal meth resembles glass fragments and is an illegally altered version of the prescription drug. It is cooked with over-the-counter cold medication and household chemicals in meth labs, the DEA says.
The drug is highly addictive and the process to manufacture it is highly volatile, law enforcement officials say.
Meth causes agitation, an increased heart rate and blood pressure in addition to anxiety and paranoia.
High doses can cause convulsions, a heart attack, a stroke or death.
In the raid in Foxboro, police say they took four young children to a hospital to be examined for possible exposure to dangerous chemical by-products created during the meth manufacturing process.
Two people will be summonsed to Wrentham District Court at a later date to face charges in the case. Their names were not released by police pending the filing of charges.
The suspects were not arrested because of temporary policy changes made as a result of the coronavirus crisis, local and state police said.
In addition, courts are currently closed with the exception of emergency matters.
The house at 140 Green St. has been condemned by the town's board of health.
Mieth said state officials do not have statistics but, anecdotally, the enforcement team is busting up more and more illicit labs, mostly small “one-pot” ones users create to feed their own drug habit.
“They are seeing more and more of these,” Mieth said.
A Norton man was fatally injured last month, authorities say, when chemicals he was mixing to make meth exploded and caused a fire at his apartment on Faith Way.
Two people face charges related to a “one-pot” meth lab busted Jan. 15 on Heather Street in North Attleboro.
In September 2018, a Mansfield man was injured allegedly cooking meth in his apartment at Copeland Crossing on Route 106. His case is still pending in Attleboro District Court.
The lab enforcement team responded to all the incidents.
The team consists of detectives, chemists and bomb squad technicians, and works closely with specially trained members of the Department of Fire Services Hazardous Materials teams.
