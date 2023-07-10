Torrential rains caused flooding and roof leaks in the region Monday, including the Attleboros and Plainville.
The heaviest rainfall swept through the area in the late morning and early afternoon.
While it didn’t last throughout the afternoon, it fell hard and fast for about 1 1/2 hours.
Just over 2 inches fell in Attleboro, the city’s water department said.
In North Attleboro, Washington Street (Route 1) at Cumberland Avenue was flooded just before 1 p.m., and DPW crews responded.
In Plainville, a vehicle was reported stuck on Harvard Street about 1:20 p.m. in what was described as knee-deep water.
Also in Plainville at about the same time, South Street at Wade Road was reported to be flooded and impassable.
About a half hour later, Grant Street in Plainville was in the same condition.
In Norfolk, DPW crews responded to flooding on Rockwood Road (Route 115) near the railroad tracks at about 1:45 p.m.
One local roofing business, Mr. Roof in South Attleboro, was busy handling leaking roofs.
“We’re doing repairs all over the place,” co-owner Eugene Kuntsevskiy said.
“The phone has not stopped, it’s been insane,” said an office manager, Anna, who declined to give her last name. “A repair guy is out doing quotes. It’s all over the place, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.”
The business had calls in Attleboro, North Attleboro and other area communities.
In Rhode Island, there were reports of about a foot of water along the Pawtucket “S” curve on Interstate 95.
Providence reported flooding in spots, including near the Convention Center.
Route 10 in Rhode Island was so inundated it had to be shut down Monday afternoon for some time, with police assisting drivers who were advised to seek alternate routes such as I-95.
Several communities in western Massachusetts reported flooded and washed out roads, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said Monday.
Rainfall in parts of Massachusetts was as high as 4 to over 6 inches.
In this area, rain began falling Sunday night but it was fairly light until the afternoon deluge. More rain fell later, but it was much lighter.
With the rains causing widespread flooding, AAA Northeast urged motorists to avoid flooded roadways and remember to adjust their driving to accommodate stormy conditions. They offered the following tips for driving in heavy rain:
When a car is flooded, the damage is often not fixable, AAA said.
In some cases, a car can be put back on the road after a flood, but then develop myriad problems over time. Often, gradual corrosion of components exposed to floodwaters leads to frustrating electrical issues.
