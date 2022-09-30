The remnants of Hurricane Ian will be lashing the region starting Saturday morning, meteorologists say, and a few popular events scheduled for the area have been postponed.
From 1 to 2 inches of rain and winds from 20 to 40 mph are forecast, but the worst impacts are expected along the Southern New England coast.
Rain should start from 6 to 9 a.m. Saturday and continue into early Sunday, with more of the wind anticipated for Sunday.
Flooding and power failures are not a chief concern for this area, authorities say.
Several events in the area that were set for Saturday have been rescheduled or postponed, though the Mansfield Fall Fest is still on.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro has rescheduled its health and wellness fair from Saturday to 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Capron Park Zoo in the city.
The Hockomock YMCA’s Spier Family Kindness for Kids 5K and Kids Run, which was going to take place Saturday at Patriot Place in Foxboro, has been rescheduled to Sunday, Oct. 16. The event supports the Y’s Food Access Initiative which distributes and delivers meals and groceries to those in need.
Also in Foxboro, the Lions Club's Family Fall Festival on the town common has been postponed. No new date was mentioned in a club Facebook announcement.
Mansfield officials on Friday morning decided to continue with the Fall Festival at Fulton Pond from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday instead of opting for what had been a Sunday rain date.
"Due to the loss of some key components on Sunday, we have made the decision to hold the event on Saturday," local officials said.
One of those highlights is the U.S. Navy Band, performing from 1 to 2 p.m.
There will also be other performances, food trucks and booths, a Ferris wheel, painting sessions, animal exhibits, unicorn rides, face painting, paddleboat rides, jugglers, scavenger hunt and other children’s activities.
The Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department Fall Arts and Crafts fair, which was going to be held Saturday on the South Common, has been switched to Sunday, however. The event, which will include 50 crafters, is running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Also, Norton Historical Society's flea market has been postponed to next Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the society's 18 West Main St. (Route 123) old schoolhouse/headquarters.
Along with wind and rain, Saturday is forecast to have a high of 55 and low of 51. Sunday is slated to have a high into the mid to upper 50s and lows in the high 40s.