fulton pond festival
A woman walks her dog while reviewing art during last year's Fall Festival at Fulton Pond in Mansfield. The festival will be held Saturday despite the bad weather forecast.

 MARK STOCKWELL/ THE SUN CHRONICLE

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will be lashing the region starting Saturday morning, meteorologists say, and a few popular events scheduled for the area have been postponed.

From 1 to 2 inches of rain and winds from 20 to 40 mph are forecast, but the worst impacts are expected along the Southern New England coast.