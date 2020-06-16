PLAINVILLE -- Two rallies are planned next week by teachers, parents, students and others who support a $3.25 million override of the state tax-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2 and oppose staffing cuts in education, public safety and other town departments.
Approval of the override would mean owners of the average $391,000 home would pay $186 more each quarter of the fiscal year, or $744 each year. That translates to $62 per month or a little over $2 a day, according to the town.
Rallies are slated for Monday and Thursday, and will come on the heels of about three dozen school employees receiving layoff notices in May.
The staff reductions would bring larger class sizes and programs such as band would be on the chopping block, override proponents say.
Without the additional tax revenue, town officials say they would also likely have to cut six firefighters and five police officers, along with reducing hours in other departments, including the library, senior center/Council on Aging and Department of Public Works.
"This is also to show support and remind people to vote for the override," organizer Ashley Niland said of the rallies.
Monday's rally is scheduled for 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday's is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
"The plan is to meet at the corners of 106 and 152 and if there are enough individuals to have a second location, moving some to the corner of 106 and 1A," Niland said.
The budget override vote will be taken at a special election Monday, June 29, when the annual town election is also being held.
Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the public safety building behind town hall off South Street (Route 1A).
To help balance the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, selectmen voted for the tax hike request, which would preserve current town services and employees.
Besides the school department issuing layoff notices, the police and fire departments have also been preparing for layoffs should the override fail.
Besides an expected reduction in state aid, also factoring into the budget picture are a drop in town revenue, rising expenses, and an inability to continue relying on reserve funds to balance the budget.
The budget tlk has been an extremely hot-button issue in town the past several weeks.
Early mail-in voting is being strongly encouraged by Town Clerk Ellen Robertson. More information can be found on the town website, plainville.ma.us.
The annual town meeting where the budget will be voted on is set for June 23 at King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham.
Two budgets will be presented: One would have spending based on the override passing, the other on it not being approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.