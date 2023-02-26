ATTLEBORO -- Holding Ukrainian flags and signs, nearly a dozen people braved Saturday afternoon’s bitter cold temperatures at Fiske Square to show their continuing support for Ukraine one year after the country’s invasion by Russia.
The rally was organized by Attleboro resident Barbara Clark who also held a demonstration at the same location in April 2022.
As in the previous year, many passing motorists honked their horns in a show of support for the demonstrators. One man, waiting at the traffic light on South Main Street, leaned out his window and called out, “Stay strong!”
Also similar to the year before, the handmade signs held by the protestors carried the same message.
“Whatever It Takes, For As Long As It Takes,” read one side of a sign held by Stephanie Gray of Attleboro. The other side of her sign read, “Slava Ukraini,” which translates, “Glory To Ukraine.”
“I think it’s more important than ever to demonstrate our support for the Ukraine, to preserve democracy in Europe and around the world,” Gray said.
Clark’s husband, Charlie Adler, held a large sign that read, “We Salute Ukraine’s Brave Defense of Freedom.”
A year after the invasion, Clark was not only upset that the fighting was still taking place, but also horrified by “the inhumanity to humans” caught in the middle of the conflict.
“How is this going to end?” Clark said. “How is (Putin) ever going to be brought to justice?”
Among those in attendance was Marta Huk, who lives in Attleboro but is originally from Lviv, Ukraine, which is in the western part of the country and 43 miles from the border of Poland.
Huk’s husband Yuriy stood with others at the rally, holding a large Ukrainian flag that billowed in the brisk winter wind.
Huk said her two children are still in the Ukraine, and that she regularly sends them care packages.
The continued support of Americans was encouraging to Huk.
“It’s a very terrible situation (in the Ukraine),” Huk said. “I am grateful to Barbara. The rally is a very good event.”
Standing with Huk in more ways than one was Attleboro resident Bill Romaniuk, who has Ukrainian ancestry.
“I just can’t believe this is happening in this day and age. (The Ukrainians) did nothing to deserve this,” Romaniuk said. “I think somebody should get up and say, ‘Enough is enough.’”