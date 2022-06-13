NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school board and three of the district’s union chapters are still at odds even though their last contracts expired two years ago. Now the union is hoping public pressure will move the needle.
“Despite the significant efforts on the part of the three negotiating teams to bargain for and reach a settlement for new contracts with the school committee, the negotiations have been delayed,” Nichole Reminder, president of the North Attleboro Federation of Teachers, said in an email to the Sun Chronicle. “It has been over a year of collective bargaining, and we still have no agreement.”
On Wednesday, the unions representing paraprofessionals, also known as teachers’ aides, food service workers and office staff will hold a 4:30 p.m. rally outside school department headquarters at the Woodcock Administration Building. The school committee is set to hold its regular monthly meeting there at 6 p.m.
Ethan Hamilton, school committee chairman, says the board is seeking to hold the line on expenses.
“We value all school employees and truly appreciate their hard work on behalf of our students. At the same time, we have a responsibility to the taxpayers to ensure we have collective bargaining agreements that are affordable and sustainable. At this time, NAFT’s proposals are neither,” he said.
While the contracts for all three bargaining units officially ran through the end of the school year in 2020, the provisions were extended for a year and then continued while talks were underway. The two sides have been in contract talks since last June. The school board’s negotiations subcommittee had scheduled a closed-door strategy session on Monday.
Despite the lengthy talks, Hamilton said the board is “optimistic we can settle these contracts in the near future.”
Reminder, in her statement, said the delay was hurting not only the workers but the school system as well.
“We are seeing school staff leave our district feeling burnt out, frustrated, and demoralized,” she wrote, adding that the three groups were “essential to making our schools run and should be treated as such.”
It’s not the first time union officials have tried to mobilize public opinion to move negotiations ahead. In October, in a statement posted on the North Attleboro Federation of Teachers Facebook page, union officials said the aides and cafeteria workers were being treated unfairly due to staff shortages and what it called their “chronic low wages.”
At the time, Hamilton responded that current pay for the workers is “close to” the state minimum.
Municipal workers are exempt from the state’s minimum wage laws.
At least one member of the school board came out publicly in favor of the union position, however.
“Our food service workers and paraprofessionals are very much the backbone of our school community,” member John Costello said in a post to his Facebook account. “They deserve a fair wage. It may be legal as a municipality to pay below state minimum wage — but it is neither right nor just.” Costello was defeated in his bid for re-election in May.