ATTLEBORO -- A rally marking the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is scheduled for downtown Attleboro on Saturday, Feb. 25.
The event, planned to run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Fiske Square at the intersection of routes 123 and 153, is being organized by Barbara Clark, a member of the city’s Council on Human Rights, whose former exchange student lives in war-torn Ukraine.
Russia invaded its smaller neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022, in what many thought would be a quick war. But the Ukrainians have proved themselves a formidable foe, killing thousands of Russian soldiers, pushing the invaders back, and even retaking invaded territory.
The bloody conflict -- which, with the exception of the civil war in the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s, is the first ground war on European soil since World War II -- has killed thousands and displaced millions with no end in sight.
“I never thought the invasion would be going this long,” Clark said.
Although Clark, 75, is a veteran of protests against the Vietnam War in the 1960s and early 1970s, as well as and U.S. support of regimes in Central America in the 1980s, for her, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is more personal.
In the early 1990s, Clark and her husband Charlie Adler had an exchange student from Ukraine live with them for about a year while he attended Attleboro High School.
The student, Volodymyr Tolkunov, now in his late 40s, still lives in Ukraine with his wife. They fled the country’s capital Kyiv for the western part of Ukraine, Clark said.
Tolkunov, who works for an American pharmaceutical company, has medical issues that prevent him from joining the armed forces, she said.
“I want to mark the anniversary to show support to the people of Ukraine,” Clark said. “I want to show the people of Ukraine that we are concerned.”
“The support they see from people in our country means a lot to them,” Clark said. “They see that we care about what’s happening in their country.”
Last year, Clark organized a peaceful rally at Fiske Square to protest Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.
Fiske Square, small patch of land between County and South Main streets where North and South Main streets (Route 152) and Park and County streets (Route 123) meet., is named in the memory of Charles O. Fiske, a member of Company I, 101st infantry 26th Division, who died in combat during World War I seven months after he enlisted. He was just 19.
