ATTLEBORO -- A rally marking the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is scheduled for downtown Attleboro on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The event, planned to run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Fiske Square at the intersection of routes 123 and 153, is being organized by Barbara Clark, a member of the city’s Council on Human Rights, whose former exchange student lives in war-torn Ukraine.

