A rally will be held Sunday in New Bedford to call for the closure of the Ash Street Jail.
Community leaders, elected officials, family members of the incarcerated and others will gather at noon at 558 Pleasant St. in downtown New Bedford and march to the jail.
A choir will also sing holiday-themed songs to those inside the jail, according to Bristol County for Correctional Justice, an advocacy group dedicated to improving the treatment of the incarcerated.
The jail was built in 1888 and is one of the oldest operating ones in the country. Advocates for inmates have repeatedly criticized Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, who operates the jail, for conditions inside the aging facility.
A candidate for sheriff in next year’s election, Nicholas Bernier, a Fall River lawyer, has also called for closing the jail.
Bernier is a Democrat and Hodgson is a Republican.
