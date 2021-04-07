ATTLEBORO — A Randolph man Wednesday was sentenced to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty to weapons charges related to a 2017 traffic stop in Norton.
The sentence against Jarmina Kallon, 26, was handed down in Attleboro District Court and will run concurrent with a federal prison term he received last month for drug conspiracy charges.
When he completes his prison term, he will be on probation for three years.
Kallon was arrested Dec. 16, 2017, on East Main Street in Norton after police found a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun in a car he was driving with no headlights on, according to a prosecutor.
While his case was pending, he was arrested last April in Randolph as part of a large-scale federal cocaine trafficking investigation dubbed “Operation Snowfall.”
Kallon was one of two dozen defendants charged in U.S. District Court, where he was sentenced last month to one year in federal prison after pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
A father of two children with no prior record before his arrest in Norton, Kallon is due to report to prison on Friday.
Federal prosecutors, who described Kallon as a “wholesale” cocaine distributor in court records, had recommended a two-year sentence.
His lawyer in federal court said Kallon struggled with alcohol and drugs in addition to mental health issues.
During the investigation by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and Boston police, Kallon purchased cocaine three times from the ring leader of the organization.
When he was arrested in Randolph, Kallon had a bag containing 62 grams of cocaine and agents found over 200 grams during a search of his home, according to court records.
