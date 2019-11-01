FOXBORO — A second suspect indicted in the 2018 break-in at the home of now retired New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski has pleaded guilty.
Anthony V. Almeida, 33, of Randolph, was sentenced in Dedham Superior Court last month to four years of probation and was ordered to pay $69,500 in restitution, according to court records.
The break-in occurred on Feb. 4, 2018 while Gronkowski was in Minnesota playing in the Super Bowl. He returned the following day, after the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and discovered the break-in.
Almeida drove a co-defendant to the former tight end’s home in a housing development off North Street, according to court records.
Semiautomatic guns, antique coins valued at $3,550, watches and other items owned by one of Gronkowski’s housemates were stolen, according to a police report.
Almeida pleaded guilty to breaking and entering and seven larceny counts.
Judge Robert Cosgrove ordered him to stay away from the victim and the home, wear a GPS bracelet and a obey a curfew for the first year of his probation.
He must remain employed and can request to have his probation terminated after three years.
Charges are still pending against Shane Denn, 28, of Tewksbury, who police say was identified as the person who entered Gronkowski’s home. He is due back in court Nov. 22.
A third defendant, Eric Tyrrell, 28, of Hillcrest Village apartments in Foxboro, was placed on probation last year after pleading guilty to receiving stolen property. He did not participate in the break-in and the charges against him related to the antique coins taken from the house and sold at a pawn shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.