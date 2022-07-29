NORTH ATTLEBORO -- While receiving a delivery of lobsters Friday, Jennifer Kinder came across a rare discovery.
An orange lobster.
“It’s one of those things. They are very cool to see,” Kinder, manager of the North Attleboro Fresh Catch Seafood and Café, said.
Experts say orange lobsters are rare, estimated at between 1 in 10 million to 1 in 30 million. Two weeks ago, employees at a Red Lobster in Hollywood, Fla., spotted one.
In 2019, workers at Stop & Shop in North Attleboro found one in a delivery.
Most lobsters don’t turn orange until they are plunked into a steaming pot of water and boiled alive.
The last time North Attleboro Fresh Catch received one in a delivery, Kinder said, was 14 years ago when her son was 6.
“They are beautiful, bright orange,” she said.
Kinder found the 2 1/2-pound crustacean Friday morning when the store received 500 pounds of lobsters. She named the female lobster Frances, or "Frank."
“I was going through all the two- and three-pounders putting them in the tank and I saw it,” Kinder said. “It’s so amazing to look at.”
Kinder said the store will keep the lobster for a while because orange lobsters are an attraction for children.
“They are so excited to see it,” Kinder said. “It’s one of those things that bring a smile to your face.”
Afterward, they will donate it to the New England Aquarium in Boston or the Biomes Marine Biology Center in North Kingstown, R.I. The Rhode Island facility took the last orange lobster to land at the store 14 years ago.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
