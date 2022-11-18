WRENTHAM -- About three dozen vehicles were reported broken into Wednesday night and Thursday morning throughout the neighboring town of Franklin where a stolen vehicle crashed.
Another vehicle attempted to hit two police cruisers and was pursued into Wrentham, and two suspects were arrested.
"The Franklin Police has received approximately 33 reports of vehicle break-ins last night and this number is expected to increase," the Franklin Police Department said Thursday in a press release. "These breaks occurred all over town. Organized criminal groups have been known to travel to different towns and conduct these types of criminal acts."
Shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the area of 418 Partridge St. for a report of an attempted break into a vehicle.
A resident observed someone with a flashlight trying to open the door to her car parked in the driveway. She yelled and the individual ran to a waiting vehicle with others inside that sped away toward Lincoln Street, police said.
An officer shortly after observed a vehicle interior light on and the resident there stated someone had just tried to break into his car and house. Police then observed two vehicles that matched suspect vehicles descriptions on Elm Street, police said.
An officer attempted to stop the vehicles but they continued onto Lincoln Street and out of sight. As police approached Winterberry Drive they observed one of the vehicles had crashed into the wooded area at the corner of Winterberry and Lincoln. The vehicle was unoccupied and it was later learned it was stolen from Partridge Street, police said.
The second vehicle was observed on Winterberry Drive and it attempted to strike two police cruisers in an attempt to get away, police said, adding officers pursued the vehicle into Wrentham where Franklin police officers terminated their pursuit.
A K-9 search of the area around the crashed vehicle was conducted, and another vehicle was located, and two occupants were arrested, police said.
Jonathan Rodriguez, 24, of New Britain, Conn., was charged with possession of ammunition without an FID card, larceny of credit card, larceny of motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property. Rachel Hernandez, 21, also of New Britain, was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.
They were arraigned Thursday in Wrentham District Court.
A third person in the vehicle, a juvenile, was released to a parent and police said charges may follow.
Several items, including stolen property and a loaded handgun magazine, were found inside the vehicle, police said.
Local police and members of the Metro-LEC search and rescue team unsuccessfully searched the area for a firearm.
"There will be an increased police presence in the area of Lincoln Street, Winterberry Drive, and Clearview Drive," police said.
"This is an ongoing investigation," police added. "The police department requests that residents check their vehicles and homes and report any suspicious activity."
Residents are also asked to check any camera systems for suspicious activity Wednesday night into Thursday morning and contact the Franklin Police Detective Unit Tips Line at 508-440-2780.