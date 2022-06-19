NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is trying to turn the tide in the rat race.
Or, more exactly, town residents’ race against rats.
After months of complaints — on social media and at public meetings — about the influx of the animals, a public forum Thursday night on “rodent vector control” presented some potential solutions.
Animal control officer Felicia Camara demonstrated several methods at the town hall session that residents can use to keep rats from their properties, including a mint spray that disrupts the rodents’ sense of smell, and suggestions for safe disposal of trash. “We double bag our trash at the animal shelter even though we have a Dumpster contractor.”
She also showed residents how to set various traps, including one with a specially designed lid to be used with a standard five-gallon bucket. Some of the traps were distributed at the forum.
While the traps capture the animals alive, Camara said residents who don’t want to release them into the wild can bring them to the town’s animal shelter on Ceder Road for disposal.
Other techniques include making sure a Dumpster door is closed when disposing of garbage or placing trash bags in a secure barrel on collection day.
The town is currently exploring the option of having its waste contractor supply the bins, although that depends on the cost, Town Manager Michael Borg told the group.
Health officials in North Attleboro and surrounding communities have acknowledged a rise in rodent sightings, as have residents. Health officials cite a milder winter as one reason. Another is that rats lost a food source when restaurants closed during the pandemic and waste bins were empty. The rats moved on to areas where household trash made for more easy pickings.
Chicken coops, which grew in popularity during the pandemic, were another food source and North Attleboro health authorities have called a temporary halt to permits for the facilities.
Jackie Connolly, a resident of Gertrude Road, who has been urging the town to take action on the rodent problem, said the meeting was a good start.
“It’s a sign of progress,” she said. “It shows the town is willing to work with us.”
The board of health has listed suggestions on its website at nattleboro.com.