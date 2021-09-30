ATTLEBORO — Complaints about the exploding rat population in Attleboro are piling up at City Hall.
Mayor Paul Heroux said his office has received “dozens of complaints” in recent months, and Health Agent Jessica Horsman echoed him.
“In all my years of experience, I have never seen the call volume and complaints that we have seen over the last few months,” she said.
Horsman pointed to a Sun Chronicle article about rats in the city last July, which she suggested might have inspired the public to speak out about rats they’ve seen.
The story was about an Olive Street neighborhood where rats are often seen. They even gave one resident nightmares.
There was an abandoned home on the street with mounds of trash in the yard, which some suspected attracted the rats.
In the end, city workers cleaned it up.
That was a unique circumstance.
Usually homeowners are responsible for their own rat problems.
“What most residents do not realize is that we cannot remediate rodents on private property,” Horsman said.
Heroux pointed out that rats are not here because Attleboro has forgone cleaning.
He blamed warmer winters.
“Attleboro is not a dirtier place,” he said. “It is the longer, warmer winters that are conducive for rats to proliferate.”
Karin Gleason, a climate scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers For Environmental Information, confirmed that winters in our area have indeed been warmer.
So there may be something to the mayor’s conclusion.
She told The Sun Chronicle in an email, that the last six winters (2015/2016 through 2020/2021) have recorded temperatures between 2.5 and 7.6 degrees above the 20th century average of 29.3 degrees.
And the mayor said the situation is not unique to Attleboro.
“This is going on all over New England,” he said.
Information compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau, lends credence to that, at least in Massachusetts.
The Census Bureau ranks the Boston Metropolitan Area as second in the nation for rat sightings.
According to Census Bureau statistics, 18.4 percent of residents have spotted one of the unpopular four-legged furry rodents in recent times.
And that has caused alarm.
Rats acquired a very bad reputation in the 14th century when they were blamed for spreading the bubonic plague, aka, The Black Death, through their fleas. The plague killed an estimated 50 million worldwide.
But according the state’s Department of Public health the diseases spread by rats that are most worrisome these days do not include bubonic plague.
In Massachusetts, they are salmonella, which is spread through rat feces, and leptospirosis, which is spread through their urine.
And then there is lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus, which is spread through both the urine and feces.
DPH said most people don’t get sick from that virus, but it can pose a risk for pregnant women.
Boston’s rat sighting numbers were just behind Philadelphia’s 18.9 percent and well above the national average of 11.9 percent.
However, the Census Bureau said the difference between Philadelphia and Boston was minimal, if any at all.
For those who may want to move, Phoenix and Miami are options.
“The Phoenix metropolitan area has the nation’s lowest percentage of rodent sightings at 3.1 percent, though the percentage in Miami at 4.1 percent was not statistically different,” the Census Bureau said.
Other area towns
While Attleboro is experiencing problems, nearby towns say they are not.
Foxboro and Mansfield said they’ve had no complaints.
And North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg said they’ve had only half a dozen rat complaints in two months.
“I am tracking only three complaints this month and three for August,” he said in an email. “I would not say we are flooded with complaints on this issue.”
But perhaps people in those communities are taking care of their own problems, unlike some in Attleboro.
Flynn Pest Control in Rehoboth reported brisk business.
Owner Alan Bliss said rat problems have “gone up substantially in residential areas.”
“It’s a crazy increase,” he said.
Bliss said coronavirus had a big impact because restaurants closed, which forced rats to find new food sources.
And that meant a migration to the suburbs where bird feeders, garbage bags and chicken coops, loaded with chicken feed abound.
He said once rats become established in an area they won’t move unless their food source dries up.
He said the problem is widespread, even if residents have not been burning up the phone lines to their respective town halls.
“We see it everywhere,” he said.
Don’t call us
So Heroux said people should be calling pest control companies about rats, not City Hall.
“The city cannot and should not be in business of pest control on private property,” he said. “Where would that end?”
However, he said the city can help. “We can offer advice to residents about ways they can keep their own property clean and tidy to not encourage rats to proliferate,” he said.
Also, if residents observe conditions on a piece of property that could attract rats, the health department could order remediation.
And the city will take care of its own rat issues.
“The city can and will address rat proliferation on city government property,” Heroux said.
A news story last week in The Boston Globe about the increase of rats in Newton quoted an expert named Bobby Corrigan who has a Ph.D. in Urban Rodentology from Purdue University.
He had bad news.
Corrigan said the rat population is up from 15 to 36 percent pretty much everywhere.
It’s a worldwide problem, he told Newtonians in a virtual question and answer session.
“A town like Newton is a perfect example as to what’s happening around the world, and that is, generally, rats are on the increase,” Corrigan said.
Oh rats, that’s the last thing anyone wanted to hear.
