NORFOLK -- State Sen. Becca Rausch has joined with other government representatives and advocates in calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to reduce the prison population in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The governor should exercise his power ... to make everyone safe. Not just inmates, everyone,” the Needham Democrat told The Sun Chronicle Wednesday, a day after meeting with prison and health officials at MCI-Norfolk.
The number of inmates at the medium security prison who have tested positive for COVID-19 has jumped to 172, according to the state Department of Correction. The figure does not include correction officers or staff.
Although no prisoners are reported to have died from the highly contagious disease at the Norfolk facility, eight inmates have died and more than 500 have tested positive in the state prison system as a whole, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.
Rausch, whose district includes Norfolk, Plainville, Wrentham, North Attleboro and half of Attleboro, spoke at a press conference Tuesday at the Statehouse along with U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Boston, and Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.
The politicians and advocates called for the release of some prisoners at MCI-Norfolk and other state prisons and county jails where COVID-19 cases have risen. They said inmates could be released to home confinement or furloughed to reduce the population since social distancing is not possible in prisons.
MCI-Norfolk has about 1,200 inmates. The prisoners are the oldest in the state and many have underlying medical conditions that make them vulnerable to infection.
Rausch said she would also like to see a “workable plan for continued and sustained testing” for COVID in the state’s prisons.
She said she was “encouraged to learn” during her meeting with prison officials Tuesday that all inmates, correction officers and staff at MCI-Norfolk have been tested.
The senator said more hand sanitizer has been made available and prisoners have been given cloth masks and cleaning supplies. Inmates who test positive for COVID are quarantined from other prisoners, she said.
“They have taken a number of steps to try to contain the virus,” Rausch said.
Currently, inmates are only allowed out in the prison yard to get fresh air about six to eight hours a week because only a limited number of people can be in the yard at a time to maintain social distancing.
Rausch said she is also concerned about health conditions and food quality at MCI-Norfolk and other prisons. She said she is awaiting an inspection report on a 1980s-era modular unit at Norfolk that is housing COVID inmates.
Rausch, who is on seven committees including joint ones on public health and public service, said she intends to conduct a more extensive tour of the Norfolk prison at a later date.
Prisoner advocacy groups have called on the governor to use his authority to reduce the prison population through home confinement and paroling or furloughing inmates at least until the COVID crisis is over, but he has not yet acted.
Following a lawsuit filed by Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts, the state Supreme Judicial Court ruled last spring that the power to release convicted prisoners rested with the executive branch.
Although COVID represents a risk to prisoners, the SJC ruled their Eighth Amendment rights against cruel and unusual punishment were not being violated. However, the court said the longer the pandemic persisted, emergency lockdowns ordered by the DOC to contain the virus could not be continued indefinitely.
