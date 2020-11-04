NEEDHAM -- State Sen. Becca Rausch cruised to a second term, winning almost 60 percent of the vote in the Norfolk, Bristol & Middlesex district in Tuesday's election.
The Needham Democrat, 41, speaking in a Zoom call on Facebook Wednesday, said she was "deeply honored" by her re-election.
"This victory is about all of us and the values we share; justice, fairness and equity for all," she told supporters.
Rausch -- who flipped the solidly Republican district two years ago by defeating incumbent state Sen. Richard Ross, R-Wrentham -- won in all but two of the 12 towns in the district. Her Republican challenger, Franklin Town Councilor Matt Kelly, 42, outpolled her in Wrentham and Plainville.
Calls and emails to Kelly's campaign for comment were not returned as of Wednesday.
Speaking of the national election, Raush said, "These are dark times for our nation, a serious stain, unthinkable before 2016."
She added, "We do not yet know the outcome" of the presidential vote, but "we do know we can do hard things, we know that eventually the arc will bend our way."
Whatever happens at the federal level, she said, "the site for social change will be state legislatures" and she pledged to continue her progressive agenda, including seeking "actual progress on public health and on climate change.
The Norfolk, Bristol & Middlesex Senate District, once represented by former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown, includes all or part of the communities of Attleboro, Norfolk, North Attleboro, Plainville and Wrentham.
With her victory in 2018, Rausch became only the second Democrat to represent the district, after Cheryl Jacques.
Rausch, a reliably liberal member of the Senate, holds a 100 percent rating from the group Progressive Massachusetts and only a 14 percent score from the conservative Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance.
Kelly has held office as a town councilor and school committee member. In announcing his first run for state-level office earlier this year, he said that “the majority of voters in this district are fed up with narrow agendas and a lack of concern for the bread-and-butter issues that each of our community’s face.”
Raush and Kelly met last month for a televised debate on NorthTV, moderated by the cable station’s executive director, Peter Gay.
At that debate, Rausch challenged Kelly to commit to protecting reproductive rights in Massachusetts, an issue on which she said she has been a leader.
Kelly said that Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case that overturned laws outlawing abortion, is the “law of the land.” But he said he disagrees with legislation currently on Beacon Hill that would allow minors to terminate a pregnancy without parental consent.
Rausch, a graduate of Brandeis University and Northeastern University Law School, was a health care attorney in the Patrick and Baker administrations and had been elected as a member of the Needham Town Meeting prior to seeking the local Senate seat.
