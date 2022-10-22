rausch dooley combo photo

State Sen. Becca Rausch and state Rep. Shawn Dooley

The two candidates for the Norfolk, Worcester and Middlesex Senate seat discussed economic development issues, climate change, abortion and other topics in a virtual debate hosted by the Charles River Regional Chamber.

The Monday encounter between two current Legislature members, state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, and state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Wrentham, has generated some controversy, with Dooley charging Rausch with playing fast and loose with the facts, while the incumbent senator focused on what she said was Dooley’s opposition to abortion and his possible votes for Donald Trump.

Madiha Gomaa is a reporter for the Boston University Statehouse Program.