State Sen. Becca Rausch has successfully fought back a re-election challenge from Republican state Rep. Shawn Dooley for the Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex District, which includes Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.
It was one of three area races for a Senate seat in Tuesday's election but drew the most interest, and was also one of the more closely watched and financed Senate races in the entire state.
Rausch, D-Needham, won a third two-year term, receiving 41,257 votes, or 54.8%, to Dooley's 34,061, or 45.2%.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, easily won a fourth term over fellow Foxboro resident Michael Chaisson on the Republican side, for the newly redrawn Bristol-Norfolk District. The district includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro and Norton.
Feeney took in 39,043, or 58.4%, of the votes to Chaisson's 25,702, or 38.5%. Laura Saylor of Mansfield, running as a candidate of the Workers Party, came in a distant third, with 2,092 votes, or 3.1%.
For the third area Senate contest, longtime Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton, won another term to represent the Third Bristol and Plymouth District that now will include Seekonk and Rehoboth.
Pacheco beat another Taunton resident, Republican Maria Collins, with 34,946, or 54.1%, of the votes to Collins' 29,650, or 45.9%.
For the Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex District, the race was close until the early morning hours. Rausch easily won her hometown of Needham, 10,828 votes to 4,110 for Dooley, and Franklin 7,545 to 6,622. They are largest towns in the district.
Dooley easily defeated Rausch in Plainville and Wrentham but surprisingly the race was closer in Dooley’s former longtime hometown of Norfolk. He recently moved to Wrentham.
Dooley captured 2,410 votes to Rausch’s 1,638 in Plainville. In Wrentham, he had 3,628 votes to Rausch’s 2,244. In Norfolk, voting was in Dooley's favor 2,797 to 2,348 votes.
In Milford, Rausch had 4,965 votes to 4,125 for Dooley. In Medfield, Rausch won 3,331 to 2,829, Sherborn 1,483 to 651, Millis, 2,207 to 2,139, and Dover, 1,671 to 1,232, but lost Bellingham to Dooley, 3,518 to 2,997.
"We talked to thousands of voters in each and every town about the issues that matter most," Rausch said in her victory speech. "We engaged hundreds of new volunteers -- especially young people.
"We ran a campaign that was rooted in shared values and focused on making our communities stronger and people’s lives better, fairer, more equitable, and hopefully less expensive. We ran a race that centered on integrity, decency, and truth."
The incumbent also highlighted achievements since she took office in 2018 concerning reproductive rights and health care, youth mental health, voting accessibility, the environment, and tuition-free full-day kindergarten.
"Our work has mattered, significantly," Rausch said, but stressed much work remains, including for education and to boost local businesses and the economy.
Dooley, a state representative for the 9th Norfolk District since 2014, was striving to retake the Senate district that had been in Republican hands for several years before Rausch.
"While I’m obviously disappointed, I’m very proud of the campaign we ran," Dooley said in an email. "The message of positivity and a people centric approach is still what is needed in our state and country and I thought the voters would agree.
"I’m happy of all I was able to accomplish these past nine years, all the people I’ve helped, and all the friends I have made."
Dooley, who last year launched an unsuccessful but close bid to replace Jim Lyons as head of the state Republican Party, said he has no immediate plans for future political endeavors.
For the Bristol & Norfolk District, in Attleboro, Feeney garnered 8,501 votes or 56.4% to 5,977 or 39.7% for Chaisson. Saylor received just 585 votes. In North Attleboro, Feeney received 5,637 votes, Chaisson 4,651 and Saylor, 342.
In Foxboro, the incumbent had 4,345 votes, Chaisson 3,156, and Saylor 158. Feeney also posted a strong showing in Mansfield, with 5,689 votes to Chaisson’s 3,624. Saylor took in 424 votes. In Norton, Feeney edged out Chaisson 3,616 to 3,102. Saylor received 237 votes.
In Canton, the vote tally was Feeney 5,868, Chaisson 3,413, and Saylor 194, and in Sharon, it was 5,205 votes for Feeney, 1,716 for Chaisson, and 148 for Saylor.
"I am grateful and humbled by the trust that the voters of our district have placed in me once again to continue to serve in the State Senate," Feeney said in a Facebook posting. "This is a responsibility I do not take lightly and I look forward to continuing to serve."
In the Third Bristol and Plymouth District, along with Seekonk and Rehoboth, Pacheco represents Taunton, Dighton, Raynham, Berkley, Carver, Marion, Middleboro and Wareham.
Collins won over the incumbent, 2,776 to 2,404 in Rehoboth, but Pacheco, who has served in the Senate since 1993, took Seekonk, 3,239 to 2,800.