State Sen. Becca Rausch is planning a virtual hearing Monday on a bill that she says will try to bring order to Massachusetts’s system of immunization exemptions.
The Needham Democrat, whose district includes several towns in The Sun Chronicle area, says the bill she is cosponsoring, called the Community Immunity Act, would centralize and standardize immunization exemption procedures.
It would also, she said, bolster public health data reporting to achieve localized herd immunity statewide and protect against highly infectious diseases.
The hearing, set for 10 a.m., will be held virtually.
Streaming will be available via malegislature.gov.
The hearing on the bill — as well as other legislation related to immunizations — will include testimony from sponsors, supporters, and members of the general public, Rausch’s office said.
The statement added that the bill had bipartisan support in the Legislature.
“At present, Massachusetts has no consistent process for obtaining or approving immunization exemptions in daycare centers, schools, colleges, and summer camps,” it said.
The statement also pointed out that data reporting to the state “is inconsistent and entirely voluntary.”
“As a result, we do not even know the full landscape of immunization rates across the state, and multiple communities have already fallen below vaccination thresholds necessary to achieve herd immunity against various vaccine-preventable infectious diseases,” the statement said.
