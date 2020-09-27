ATTLEBORO -- State Sen. Becca Rausch will hold her next virtual office hours Friday, Oct. 2, from 10 to 11 a.m.
Conversations with the Rausch, D-Needham, and her staff will take place via video conferencing and phone calls.
Residents from any part of the Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex districts are welcome to share their questions and opinions on state issues with Rausch and her staff. Constituents may reserve 15-minute appointments in advance at beccarauschma.com/office-hours.
Rausch will hold further virtual office hours from 10 to 11 a.m. on the subsequent Fridays in October.
Constituents can contact the senator and her team at 617-722-1555 or email becca.rausch@masenate.gov.
Rausch represents the Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex District, which includes Attleboro, Norfolk, North Attleboro, Plainville and Wrentham.
The first-term senator serves as the Senate chair of the Joint Committee on Municipalities and Regional Government and the Senate vice chair of the Joint Committee on Elder Affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.