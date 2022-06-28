NORTH ATTLEBORO — Raymond Payson, whose decades of service to the town were tinged with controversy, died Thursday in Falmouth. He was 91
Payson, the town’s first public works director, served in the post for two decades, before retiring in 1998. As a young man, he was instrumental in the Jaycees’ effort to construct the Sunrise Hill ski facility at World War I Memorial Park.
At the time of his death he was living in Barnstable Village.
Born in Attleboro, Payson moved to North Attleboro after his marriage, following four years in the U.S. Air Force. His wife, Lois, died in 2010. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.
In 1999, a Boston Globe report alleged Payson’s business, Old Farm Realty, profited from sewer extensions which his department approved.
The report said the company bought land near Route 1 cheaply, then sold it at a substantial profit after private sewers were built in the area, grossing more than $2 million.
The Boston Globe story was accompanied by a photo of Payson with a jacket over his head. The caption read, in part, “I have nothing to be ashamed of.”
Payson strongly denied any wrongdoing. “I’ve probably done more for this god-damned town than anybody,” Payson told The Sun Chronicle in a story published after the Globe report appeared.
The report did not accuse Payson of breaking any laws.
The Sun Chronicle had earlier reported that Payson was a partner in a subdivision proposal that required a sewer extension from the department of public works.
Payson said the rumors that the Globe was conducting an investigation and earlier “negative reporting” by The Sun Chronicle contributed to his landslide defeat when he ran for a seat on the board of public works that same year.
In 2007, Payson agreed to pay a $5,000 penalty after the state ethics commission found he violated state conflict of interest rules in the matter of another piece of property while he was chairman of the town’s planning board.
During his years in town, Payson chaired the zoning board of appeals, planning board and board of selectman and served on the finance committee and as a board member of the North Attleboro Industrial Development Commission. Regionally, he represented the town on the Southeastern Planning & Economic Development Commission.