State education officials are bringing back standardized testing this year after the high-stakes exams were canceled last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Local school officials are viewing the plans with some concern, as the tests will contribute to a stressful atmosphere for students and staff alike.
Administering the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System tests are necessary this year to gauge how much learning loss has occurred since the shutdown of public schools 10 months ago, authorities said. Many students continue take classes remotely. In 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area, many school systems are operating on a hybrid model, with students attending classes in person part of the week and then switching over to remote learning.
“The MCAS tests will give Massachusetts educators and families critical insight into academic losses that need to be addressed this spring and summer, and data on which students and districts have been most impacted by the disruptions in schooling,” state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley wrote in a letter to school leaders.
The plans announced this week by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education have drawn a mixed reaction.
“We are still digesting the news, but we are certainly concerned about the stress, for students and educators alike, associated with administering MCAS under the strains of the pandemic,” said Attleboro School Supt. David Sawyer, responding to an emailed question from The Sun Chronicle.
Scott Holcomb, superintendent in North Attleboro, said he understands the “philosophy behind the moves.” The state wants to use the test for "diagnostic purposes,” but Holcomb said, "What that rubs up against is that we are up against stressful times. Is that worth the stress.”
His concern is whether students are prepared for the stress that comes with the assessments.
“We will have to see how this is handled” by the state, Holcomb said.
Mansfield Superintendent Teresa Murphy said she agrees that "some element of student assessment will provide us with data to help us plan for next school year.
"I appreciate that (the state) is trying to scale back the assessment process so as to lessen the impact on the number of school days which would be impacted by testing because there has already been a decrease in school days this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.”
The state plan was generally well received by teachers unions, but union leaders have been pushing for an MCAS moratorium for this year and beyond.
“Administering the MCAS fully in-person would unnecessarily jeopardize the health and safety of students, families and staff,” said Nichole Reminder, president of the North Attleboro Education Association. “Given that we have both fully remote and hybrid learning models here in North Attleboro, having all students and staff in schools just for testing puts students, staff and their families at risk.”
“Now more than ever, schools and students must focus on real learning, not test prep," she said in an email. "Students have lost valuable, in-person, instructional time during the pandemic, and many have heightened social-emotional needs. School time and energy should be focused on addressing these needs, not test preparation and administration, which will only cause more stress and anxiety for students.”
Unions are not alone in their questioning of the tests. In September the Massachusetts Association of School Committees' board of directors voted overwhelmingly for a three-year moratorium on high-stakes testing.
Passing the MCAS in high school is a requirement for a diploma. Students in lower grades also take the test, which has English, math and science sections.
The state is making modifications to the rules, some of which are still being worked out. High school seniors who have not yet passed the tests can instead earn a passing grade in a comparable course in English or math subject to approval by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The state will also reduce testing time for students in grades 3-8.
“We appreciate the modifications that DESE has made, such as shortening the test for Grades 3-8 and removing accountability concerns," Sawyer said. "There is no question that some data on student performance will be helpful in assessing the impact of the pandemic on student learning, which in turn will inform planning for addressing any gaps.”
He echoed the concerns of other education officials, however, noting “the burden placed on schools to manage testing under current conditions does not seem to be fully appreciated.”
Sawyer noted that state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, has made the same point.
“Hopefully, things will improve considerably between now and then,” Sawyer said.
May, the Mansfield superintendent, said the state's plans include more time for students whose first language is not English, which will give them the opportunity to be tested in smaller groups or individually. But it will still be a challenge.
“For example, we’ll need more testing spaces with more proctors (due to social distancing guidelines) as well as more days to test (due to the split of in-person and remote learning)," she said. "My teams in Mansfield -- including assistant principals, digital learning, technology, and teacher teams -- have already been hard at work doing the planning to meet the demands of assessment.”
