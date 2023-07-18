Area reactions are mixed to last week’s announcement that U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, allowing girls and women to buy the contraceptive medication from the same aisle as aspirin.
The Food and Drug Administration cleared Perrigo’s once-a-day Opill to be sold without a prescription, making it the first such medication to be moved out from behind the pharmacy counter.
The company won’t start shipping the pill until early next year, and there will be no age restrictions on sales.
Dr. Barbara Stricker-Friedman, an obstetrician-gynecologist with Sturdy Health, which includes Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro and its medical offices, specializes in gynecology and uro-gynecology care for women.
“This is a great benefit for women,” Stricker-Friedman said of the over-the-counter pill. “Almost half of pregnancies in the United States are unintended.
“Getting to a physician or provider office can be burdensome for many patients and can be a barrier to family planning with factors such as being uninsured or underinsured, transportation issues, difficulty getting an appointment in a timely fashion, or fear of a GBYN exam,” Stricker-Friedman said.
There are other benefits, the doctor said.
“There is an abundance of good data that progestin-only pills are safe and effective, and compliance rates are similar for over-the-counter medications as they are for prescription medications,” she said.
Darlene Howard, executive director of the Abundant Hope Pregnancy Resource Center on Emory Street in Attleboro, had a different take on the FDA’s action.
“We are disappointed with the decision by the FDA to allow hormonal contraception to be dispensed ‘over the counter,’” Howard said. “This move could put countless women, young and old, in danger if it is dispensed without the supervision of a doctor.
“This is irresponsible for the medical community to violate their Hippocratic Oath in light of strong medical evidence that hormonal contraception may cause harmful risks to the health of a woman if not prescribed and monitored by her physician.”
Women with a history of breast cancer should not take the pill because it could spur tumor growth, health officials say. And women who have unusual vaginal bleeding are instructed to talk to a doctor first because it could indicate a medical problem.
Opill is in an older class of contraceptives, sometimes called minipills, that contain a single synthetic hormone and generally carry fewer side effects than more popular combination hormone pills.
The latter carry a heightened risk of blood clots and they shouldn’t be used by women at risk for heart problems, such as those who smoke and are over 35.
Opill was first approved in the U.S. five decades ago but hasn’t been marketed here since 2005.
Hormone-based pills have long been the most common form of birth control in the U.S., used by tens of millions of women since the 1960s. Until now, all of them required a prescription.
Medical societies and women’s health groups have pushed for wider access, noting that an estimated 45% of the 6 million annual pregnancies in the U.S. are unintended.
Teens and girls, women of color and those with low incomes report greater hurdles in getting prescriptions and picking them up.
Some of the challenges can include paying for a doctor’s visit, getting time off from work and finding child care.
Ireland-based Perrigo did not announce a price. Over-the-counter medicines are generally much cheaper than prescriptions, but they aren’t covered by insurance.
Many common medications have made the switch to non-prescription status in recent decades, including drugs for pain, heartburn and allergies.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.