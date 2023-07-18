Birth Control Pill

Perrigo’s Opill has been approved in the U.S. as the first over-the-counter birth control pill.

 HONS

Area reactions are mixed to last week’s announcement that U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, allowing girls and women to buy the contraceptive medication from the same aisle as aspirin.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared Perrigo’s once-a-day Opill to be sold without a prescription, making it the first such medication to be moved out from behind the pharmacy counter.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.