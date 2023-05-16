ATTLEBORO -- Water department crews were dealing with a water main break on Read Street Tuesday morning that flooded the roadway and caused area homes to lose water service.
The break was reported at 848 Read St., near Pond Street North and the wastewater plant.
"Water service will be interrupted to surrounding areas of Read Street and adjacent side streets," the city reported on its website later Tuesday morning. "The street will be open to all traffic."
As of 9 a.m., Read Street from Joanna Drive to Sandalwood Drive, including Joanna Drive and Country View Drive, was without water service, the city said.
Some discoloration of the water may result, city officials said, advising residents to plan laundry activities and avoid using chlorine bleach in laundry during this time.
If you experience discolored water for longer than 24 hours, contact the water department at 774-203-1850.
Read Street had been the scene of several water main breaks over the years due to aging infrastructure but a new main was installed in 2021 in part of the road from West Street (Route 123) to County Street.